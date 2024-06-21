Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee said on Thursday the 20th that the Fed may cut interest rates if the next monthly inflation reports repeat the progress recorded in the price index. to the American consumer and producer (CPI and PPI) in May. He stated, in an interview with Fox Newsthat it will not be necessary to have annual inflation return to the 2% target to begin monetary easing.

According to Goolsbee, if the numbers return to showing the progress seen in the last half of 2023, the Fed could act.

The central banker does not vote on interest rate decisions this year.



