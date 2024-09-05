How to forget about the Traumatic passage of Final Fantasy VII on PlayStation Why was Square Enix so upset about the choice of using cartridges as data storage for the Nintendo 64? Different times.

Hironobu Sakaguchi, the father of the Final Fantasy series, currently working on Fantasian Neo Dimension a new Japanese RPG coming to PC, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch, considers Nintendo as his “hometown” . Given its history, it’s not hard to understand why, even though over the years it has distanced itself quite a bit from Mario’s home hardware.

Coming home

Fantasian Neo Dimension will also be released on Nintendo Switch, as already mentioned, and Sakaguchi is excited about it, because he sees it as a return to his origins (the first Final Fantasy games were released on NES).

A portrait of Hironobu Sakaguchi

In a new interview with Japanese magazine Famitsu, Sakaguchi explained how he feels about releasing a new game on a Nintendo platform. He was initially unsure about releasing it on so many consoles, but director Nakamura Takuto insisted on getting it into the hands of as many players as possible.

Let’s read what he said: “I’m really happy that “Fantasian” will be available to many more people (originally it was only released for Apple Arcade subscribers – Ed.). By the way, Square Enix is ​​my hometown, but I also consider Nintendo as my hometown… So, I’m extremely happy that I can release the game on Nintendo Switch. Of course, I’m also happy that it will be released on other hardware. Actually, instead of saying ‘I hope it will be a success,’ I’m just happy that I can release it (laughs). I’m really happy that I can send another child of mine out into the world.”