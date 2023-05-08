













For the family! Site will pay you to see all Fast and Furious with a special mission | EarthGamer

What happens is that there is a prize for those who decide to see all the films in the saga. That’s 20+ hours straight but at least you have the advantage of doing it for a couple of weeks.

The grand prize to be won is one thousand dollars, around $17,765 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate.

And who is offering such a generous prize? Well, the informative site FinanceBuzz that offers advice and recommendations related to money.

We recommend: Fast and Furious 10 gets a free game and we tell you how to try it.

He is looking for a ‘claims adjuster’ of the series, who is capable of watching all 10 films of Fast and furious.

But the fact is that it’s not just watching these films, but you have to do something else. It’s checking for damage from every car crash that occurs and that includes the newest of all.

Fountain: Universal Pictures.

That is to say, Fast Xknown in Latin America as fast and furious 10whose premiere will be on May 19, 2023.

It is necessary to write down each car accident that results in damage, the extent of the damage, and the cars that are involved.

FinanceBuzz also highlighted ‘and as a bonus, you’ll get a sound education about the value of family’. That is a theme that is very present in these films by actor Vin Diesel.

One thing this news site wants to know is if by any chance the number of crashes has gone up and down over the years.

But it will also take advantage of the data collected to estimate the impact on reckless driving insurance in Fast and furious.

The annotations made by the winner will be part of an article that will be published soon. The prize would actually be a payment to the person who does the work.

Fountain: Universal Pictures.

It should be noted that to participate, the person must rent or stream the movies from home, and in the case of the most recent, see it at the cinema.

So what you spend will end up paid for the thousand dollar prize. It certainly is a good deal for some people and there will be no shortage of those who decide to participate in the FinanceBuzz initiative.

The application is limited to the US until May 19 and the winner will be revealed on the 26th of that month.

Apart from Fast and furious We have more movie information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.