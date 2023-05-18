













For the family: Fast and Furious returns to Rocket League

That’s right, in the item shop Rocket League you can find the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat from Fast and Furious. With it you will be able to show during the games of this Psyonix game that you like to throw the sheet – justifiably – and that you are not afraid to shoot at goal at any time.

Now, the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat (Dominus hitbox) from Fast and furious is now available in a bundle within the Rocket League store that includes seven decals, wheels from the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat and its engine sound for 1000 credits.

Source: Psyonix

There is also a new player anthem, “Gasoline (Safari Riot Remix)” with Myke Towers, originally played by Daddy Yankee, will also be in the Item Shop as part of this film franchise’s return to this competitive title.

This is a good time to return to the challenges of the car and soccer game of Psyonixespecially since a series of really beautiful cars are added that will show your love for the video game and movies.

We also recommend: Fortnite already has qualifying games and this you should know

The Rocket League store has more Fast and Furious items

On the other hand, the contents of Fast and furious released in previous seasons also return to the Store of Rocket Leagueincluding the Nissan Skyline, Pontiac Fiero, Dodge Charger and Dodge Ice Charger.

Content from this movie franchise will be in the Item Shop from May 17 to May 30. In addition, fast and furious xthe latest installment in the saga, will be released in theaters on May 18, 2023.

What do you think of this collaboration? Are you going to the item shop yet? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.