The noose seems to be closing in on the crew of the Bayesian, who managed to save themselves that night almost entirely, except for the cook.

These are days full of tension between interviews with the builders, opinions of experts and less experienced, the words of witnesses and fishermen on that cursed night. The shipwreck of the sailing vessel Bayesian It is making people talk about it non-stop and doubts remain about what really happened.

The news arrives today that James Cutfieldthe commander of the Bayesian that sank last Monday in Porticello, in the Palermo area, is being investigated for shipwreck and multiple manslaughter. Very serious accusations, those that are usually written on the occasion of tragic events of this type. It is always said “the commander is responsible”, but everything must be verified, step by step, on the fatal night of the Bayesian.

The accident led to the dramatic end of seven people. The registration in the Register of suspects It happened after Cutfield was questioned again for two hours by the magistrates of the Termini Imerese prosecutor’s office. The investigation is currently focused on determining the causes of the sinking. There are many, perhaps too many, doubts about how the bad weather at sea was managed aboard the Bayesian, a 50-meter luxury vessel defined by the manufacturer as “practically unsinkable”.

According to experts, a technical errorprobably related to the failure to close one of the side doors. During the interrogation, the commander provided explanations on the position of the fin, on the issue of the open door and on the timing of the alarm activation after the worsening of the weather conditions.

There are many situations to be verified. In the meantime, the circle seems to be dangerously tightening on thecrew who managed to save himself that night. In their cabins, meanwhile, the guests of the Bayesian were losing their lives, desperately searching for the last pockets of air.

The prosecutor of Termini Imerese, Ambrogio Cartosio, stressed that the 32 minutes have been reconstructed. This is the time in which the sailing vessel began to take on water until the gunshot. signal rocketwhich occurred at 4:38 in the morning. The investigation into Cutfield was and is necessary for the assignment of the autopsies. These will be carried out by the forensic doctors of the Policlinico of Palermo on the seven victims.