“Dries quickly enough when spread over a wire mesh or barbed wire. “ If you’ve been on the hunt for underwear for a few days, this is the kind of review you’ll find following the classified ad for sale long underwear on the Amazon.com site. “In Calais, in the Jungle, the winter is cold. When you have to wash your pants outside at the water point, it is practical so as not to remain legs in the air and the cold and in the sight of everyone ”, is there still written about this piece of men’s ready-to-wear. The author of these few lines is named Riaz, a Pakistani refugee, now a master’s student in communication in Paris. Arrived in France in 2014, he spent several years in the street, much of it in the Jungle of Calais, before being regularized. To survive in the mud, in the middle of shelters made of sheet metal and plastic sheeting, he was able to count, at the time, on the solidarity of volunteers from associations, who continue to work today with the exiles stranded in the Franco-British border. Among the latter, the Auberge des migrants.

For sale, a hot water bottle: in a sleeping bag, it saves a life

To relaunch its donation campaign, the association had the idea of ​​launching an operation to hijack the Internet platform of the online sales giant. To achieve this, it called on former inhabitants of what had become, until its dismantling in 2016, the largest slum in Europe. About ten of them responded and participated in the promotion of classified ads presenting products which, when living in a squat or a makeshift camp, become essential: a hot water bottle which, placed “In a sleeping bag (…) saves a life”, practical black plastic garbage bags “To hide food or carry water”, a tent forever “Take it with you, otherwise it will be confiscated and lacerated by the authorities during the evictions” … So many messages intended to shed light on the ordeal experienced by those whom French and European policies of non-reception throw into a misery sometimes greater than that which they fled by taking the road to exile.

“For some time now, in practice, when people ask us for pants and a coat, we ask them to choose, deplores Sarah Gallitre, from the Auberge des migrants. Donations in 2020 were not enough. ” To face this situation, at a time of donation campaigns traditionally launched during the winter months, it was necessary to innovate. Especially since the needs are increasing. The number of exiles grouped together in Calaisis and on the outskirts of Dunkirk would exceed 1,000 people today, against a maximum of 800 last year. “The needs are continuous, insists the volunteer. The seizures and destruction of night equipment during the dismantling of camps by the police are daily. And people often don’t have time to gather their things. “

Provide information on the living conditions of exiles

A reality that Riaz has not forgotten. “ Every day in the Jungle, the police came to do their job, he confides in Humanity. I lived in this very complicated situation. It is normal that I help those who stay there today. “ At 31 years old, the young man responded like ten other of his companions in misfortune, when the Auberge des migrants asked them to discuss the concrete situations to which certain seemingly innocuous products, for sale on the Internet, and whose association was beginning to fail.

It is also an original way of informing a wider public about the living conditions of exiles in the north of France and the difficulties encountered by those who help them. Ahmad explains, for example, how practical a stainless steel pot is “ to cook for ten to twelve people when one lives too far from the distribution of hot meals (…) or that one lives in an area where the authorities have prohibited food distributions to local associations ”.

In 2020, six people died trying to cross the English Channel

The comments also evoke, for e-shopping enthusiasts, the attempts to cross to England, events experienced by these women, men and children in search of refuge. Atif says, in this regard, that he often gave lumps of sugar to those who left to try their luck, “ to prevent them from hypoglycemia on a boat or in a truck, because the crossings last several hours in the night and the cold ”. In 2020, according to the Pas-de-Calais maritime prefecture, 9,500 people tried to reach Great Britain by crossing the sea. Six people died on this route, including several children, and three were missing.

Faced with these human tragedies, the digital happening set up by the Auberge des migrants will finally have awakened the consciousness of many Internet users. “Forty-eight hours after the launch of the operation, full trucks arrived, says Sarah Gallitre . For the past week, three or four carriers have come every day to deliver dozens of packages. “ Donations of money are also on the increase, the association having taken care to guide those who are reluctant to use the online commerce platform towards the possibilities of helping in a more traditional way. And François Guennoc, president of the Auberge des migrants, to remind Humanity: “ Our annual operating budget is around 200,000 euros. We do not receive any subsidies from public authorities. We need 200,000 euros in donations. “