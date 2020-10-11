Futsal will have today, at the Palau blaugrana, a historical photo: the two finalists of the Champions will be Spanish. Something unprecedented. What’s more, no two teams from the same country have ever met in the most important match on the continent. Barça and ElPozo (20:00, GOAL), will be the protagonists. The competition, which was created in the 2001/2002 season, it has always had a Spanish flavor, with national representation in 15 of the 19 finals played so far. The Movistar, with five, and Barça and Playas de Castellón, with two each, They are the ones who know what it is to win the title.

For ElPozo, it is the great achievement that is missing from its record. “You have to believe that it is possible. We will go with our identity and fight against such a team” Giustozzi, Murcia coach said. Against him is the statistics: Barça has played eleven finals against ElPozo (all since 2011) with a partial of … 11-0. “My job is to convey to the players that you can win. It is the most important final of this club and we must be obedient to our style “, added the world champion coach with Argentina in 2016. Miguelín, captain of ElPozo and who did not play a minute in the semifinal, also wants to end Barceloba’s streak. “We are looking forward to changing history. And this is the special time to do so.” Alberto García, who had a brilliant semifinal, will be one of the great assets to break with the precedents.

Lozano and Plaza (Barcelona) with Giustozzi and Miguelín (ElPozo) together with the Futsal Champions League at the Palau

UEFA FUTSAL



Andreu Plaza, Barça coach, bet on an even duel: “They have had some change in the pivot, but now they are not going to surprise us too much. We are known rivals. It’s going to be a tough game for everyone and for us, of course, that too. “ ElPozo went to the final after defeating Tyumen (2-1), while Barça took penalties against KPRF (both Russian teams will play for third place from 4:00 p.m.) For that match, Plaza only used eight players : “Now the normal thing is that between more people, because we will be more tired. We are 14 in the squad and all available to play. “Lozano, captain of Barça and the only one of the current squad with the two Champions won by the club, does not believe that fatigue affects: “There is no greater motivation than a Champions”. Whoever wins will accompany Movistar (League champion) in the next Champions League.



From experience in decisive matches, Barça is a point above with players of the stature from Lozano himself, the current ballon d’or Ferrao and the top scorer in the Final Four throughout its history, Esquerdinha. He is the favorite, but in 40 minutes anything can happen … and more if it is a Champions League final. For ElPozo it will be the second, after in 2008 he fell on penalties against the Russian Viz Sinara. If they win, they would be the fourth Spanish club to add their name to the prestigious European record. The one who will win yes or yes is Juanjo: this summer the goalkeeper changed Barcelona for ElPozo his return ‘home’. He would be considered champion with both being from the previous season. Sporting de Portugal will see how a Spanish team takes over from the European throne in the 2019/2020 Champions League, The conclusion of which was scheduled for April in Belarus and will be seven months later in Barcelona. It will be without an audience, without fans, without chants … but it will be a historic match for Spanish futsal.