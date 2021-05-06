After this season he is no longer allowed to whistle in the Bundesliga, and many people are very unhappy about this. Now it is known how referee Manuel Gräfe is going into the future.

Soon too old for the Bundesliga: Manuel Gräfe, here in 2018 Image: dpa

M.anuel Gräfe is supposed to work as a referee expert for the broadcasts of the ZDF at the European soccer championship. The 47-year-old referee will succeed Urs Meier. The Swiss had been on TV for the second since 2015.

Gräfe will be used in the studio and also support the ZDF reporters in the stadiums with his expertise, as the second announced this Thursday.

The Berliner is considered one of the best referees in Germany and has to end his career in the Bundesliga in the summer due to age. Most recently, players and officials of the league had spoken out in favor of lifting the age limit for him. Gräfe has been a first division referee since 2004.

“I am pleased to be able to accompany the European Championship games as a ZDF expert and to explain and explain to the viewers the referee decisions they have experienced,” said Gräfe. ZDF sports director Thomas Fuhrmann was pleased about the engagement of an “experienced specialist”. The audience could look forward to “in-depth explanations of controversial game situations”.