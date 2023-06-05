AFPi

Twitter has chosen a confrontation with the European Union (EU) by voluntarily abandoning the code of practice on disinformation, European Commissioner for Transparency Vera Jourova said on Monday (5).

“We believe this is an error by Twitter. Twitter chose the worst path. He chose confrontation”, lamented the commissioner, who added that if the platform “wants to operate and earn money in the European market, it has to adjust” to current legislation.

Two weeks ago, Twitter surprised everyone by announcing its withdrawal from the EU’s code of good practice against misinformation on the Internet, created in 2018 and followed by around 30 digital companies such as Meta, Google, Microsoft and Tiktok.

The Code – drawn up with input from several of the digital giants – includes around 40 recommendations to establish better cooperation with information verification services and prevent the spread of false news.

According to Jourova, adherence to the code is voluntary, but “by withdrawing, Twitter has drawn a lot of attention and its actions and compliance with EU law will be subject to urgent and vigorous scrutiny.”

The EU has adopted two ambitious laws to govern the operation of digital giants in the European market. This regulation places Twitter along with other giant platforms at the center of scrutiny by European institutions.

As of August, when a special chapter of the Digital Services Law comes into effect, “we will analyze Twitter’s performance, whether it complies with the law and whether the necessary measures are taken to mitigate the risks” linked to misinformation “especially illegal content. ”

Jourova lamented the company’s decision to withdraw from the code because “it had very informed and determined people who understood that there has to be some responsibility, much greater responsibility on the side of platforms like Twitter.”























