In the last weekend of March, the high representative for Foreign Policy of the European Union (EU), the Spaniard Josep Borrell, participated in the Ibero-American Summit in the Dominican Republic and, in an interview with the EFE agency, considered that Latin America is being “underrated, undervalued”.

For the diplomat, the region “could be the new Persian Gulf

[…] in a world that is going to do without hydrocarbons to enter sustainable energy”, in reference to the “enormous reserves of lithium”, for which the countries involved “are already organizing among themselves to form an alliance to face together the international demand that will receive”.

The so-called Lithium Triangle, formed by Argentina, Bolivia and Chile, corresponds to about 60% of the world’s reserves of the metal, used in electric car batteries.

In a context of seeking changes in the energy matrix, the three countries have great possibilities for growth in the coming decades, but the question remains: how did the “curse of oil” occur – that is, many countries with large reserves became hostages of the commodity and did not managed to generate social and economic development for their populations – is there a risk of a “lithium curse”?

Last year, the British magazine The Economist pointed out that Bolivia is already experiencing a “lithium curse”, because it cannot exploit its large reserves and remains one of the poorest countries in the region.

“Potosí is the poorest region of Bolivia, which is the second poorest country in South America. More than two-thirds of Potosinos live in houses made of mud or earth bricks. In the rainy season, when the red clay turns to mud, the region’s unpaved roads are impassable. Its residents lack adequate health care and schools: a quarter of women still give birth at home; almost 40% of adults only attended primary school and almost 20% never went to school”, highlighted the publication.

Of the three countries in the Lithium Triangle, Bolivia is the least exploiting the resource. In Chile, companies have explored reserves since the early 1980s, and in January President Gabriel Boric announced that his government intends to create a state-owned company in the sector.

In Argentina, where mining concessions are made by provinces, there are a total of 38 projects in various stages of development that are concentrated in Jujuy, Salta and Catamarca, and the governments of the three provinces agreed in February to implement mechanisms for companies to sector allocate a percentage of their production to industrialization in the country.

Meanwhile, in the Bolivian department of Potosí, residents have been protesting for the Chinese consortium CBC to improve social compensation in the project to explore the Salar de Uyuni, which should start operating in the coming months. In 2019, a partnership between a Bolivian state company and a German company was dissolved for the same reason.

“Bolivia, of the three countries, is the most delicate link, because despite having the largest reserve in the Triangle, it is the one that exploits the least, has the lowest production. There are some difficulties, the cost of extraction is more expensive, there is no outlet to the sea, it is a special case”, said Nora Keite Sampaio, specialist in advanced studies of geopolitics and professor of geography at the Mackenzie group, in an interview with People’s Gazette.

A Lithium OPEC

The governments of Argentina, Bolivia and Chile have been discussing the possibility of creating a mechanism like the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), to control supply and consequently prices.

“It is the only way for them to have decision-making power over the value, but I understand that this is still a long way from happening because the electric car fleet is still very small, the cost of this product is still very high for the end consumer. These countries are not going to have that negotiating power anytime soon to create an organization that takes on the role that OPEC took on [em relação ao petróleo] in the 1960s. Therefore, the price will still come from those who are going to buy it, from the biggest consumer centers”, pondered Sampaio, who highlighted the need for planning so that the “lithium curse” does not materialize.

“If there is no government project that manages to allocate resources to promote social gain and development, this will really not be possible. I’m not talking about nationalizing, concentrating all resources. But if a country, a people, does not mobilize and participate directly, it will be hostage to commodity exploration projects”, warned the expert.

“If these projects become dependent on commodities and hostage to the global market, because if it is a commodity it is quoted internationally, I do not see a very different story from what happened in these other countries. [produtores

de petróleo]”, he added.

Chinese presence

China, which is already seeking the South American lithium market (in addition to the CBC consortium in Bolivia, the Chilean company SQM has the Chinese Tianqi among its shareholders since 2019), must wage a dispute with the West for local resources.

“When I spoke of Bolivia, the high cost of extraction, landlocked, today the only country capable of exploiting lithium with significant commercial advantage is China, because the processes it finances make this cost cheaper. The other countries still have very high costs”, highlighted Sampaio.

“Olaf Scholz came here for this [o chanceler alemão esteve na América do Sul no início do ano, e o lítio foi um dos focos da sua visita], try partnerships, because as China has already captured a large market in several areas in South America, there is a fear in Western countries of this going forward. Lithium is just another item in the trade war, in this context of dispute for a new world order.” (With EFE Agency)