Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/30/2023 – 20:31

The City of São Paulo announced that the population will have free passage on municipal buses this Sunday, October 1st, between 7am and 6pm. The measure aims to facilitate the movement of those who intend to vote in the elections for the guardianship councils.

The request had been made by the Board of Directors of the City Council and the Municipal Human Rights Secretariat. City Hall did not disclose how much the measure will cost the city’s coffers.

Voting hours in São Paulo are from 8 am to 5 pm, in 325 locations throughout the city, always close to the citizen’s voting station. In total, 1,240 candidates will compete for 260 vacancies, five per unit, of the 52 Guardianship Councils located in the capital of São Paulo. Voting is optional for people over 16 years of age. Each voter can choose up to five names.

The Guardianship Council was created in 1990, within the ECA, Child and Adolescent Statute. Its function as an autonomous body is to represent society in defending the rights of the child and youth population in matters related to the right to life, health, education, leisure, freedom and culture. The Municipal Secretariat for Human Rights and Citizenship is responsible for the administrative maintenance of the units.

This year, the elections for guardianship councilors gained strength with the participation of artists such as singer Maria Rita, chef Paola Carosella and actor Lázaro Ramos. They made posts on their social networks asking the population to participate in the vote that will take place across the country this Sunday. In total, 30,500 councilors will be elected.