A lass A 22-year-old English woman made an unexpected and shocking discovery. After feeling unwell, she went to the emergency room, where doctors diagnosed her with a urinary tract infection. However, after a check-up, she discovered she had ovarian cancer the size of a melon.

This is the story of Mia Robins.

The protagonist of this story answers to the name of My Robins, a 22 year old girl who made a discovery terrible but it allowed her to save her life. For some time the girl had been suffering from pains quite intense in the lower back, which is why he had decided to go to the hospital to get checked out.

However, the doctors dismissed it by diagnosing a sort of urinary infection. The girl, originally from Liverpool, accepted the diagnosis even though she began to notice the manifestation of other symptoms which gave her a great deal of doubt.

Mia has in fact said that she has lost a lot of weight and also a lot of hair in the last year. Not to mention the constant feeling of tiredness which did not allow her to do anything other than sleep for several hours a day. The girl finally described the presence of a swelling in the upper part of the stomach. For the doctors a simple antibiotic to make all kinds of problems go away.

The sixth Sense Mia, however, suggested that she not stop at appearances, which is why she decided to go to the emergency room. After a few months he had the opportunity to undergo an ultrasound and it is precisely this exam that allowed her to discover the terrible truth.

Mia, who at the time of the facts was only 19 years old, in fact discovered that she had a ovarian cancera cancer that had reached the size of a melon. I doctors They were immediately frightened by this discovery, but fortunately the mass was in an early stage and surgery would have been enough to remove everything.

The woman was then subjected to a‘surgery and subsequently had to follow a chemotherapy treatment for three months. Luckily Mia defeated this terrible disease, but she told how she would have died if she had not trusted her instinct. This is why it is always important to rely on prevention and seek a second opinion when you are unsure of the initial diagnosis.