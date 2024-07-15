Doctors had told her she had entered menopause, but in truth for a 55-year-old English woman it was very different.

A 55 year old English entrepreneur, Sbba Siddiquerecounted her dramatic experience of not being diagnosed with ovarian cancer by her GP. The episode of medical malpractice led to a delay in necessary care with potentially serious risks to her health.

“I always felt very tired, had no energy and was gaining weight, but to the GP I was just a menopausal woman making a fuss.”

Ovarian Cancer Mistaken for Menopause: A 55-Year-Old’s Story

For a long time, the woman tried to understand the origin of her problems, but the family doctor attributed the symptoms to menopause. Resigned, she accepted this diagnosis, until a fortuitous event changed the course of her life. During a routine appointment with her dermatologist, the specialist noticed something abnormal in her abdomen, stating that the woman looked six months pregnant.

From that moment on, he began to undergo a series of specific tests which revealed the presence of a ovarian cancer at the third stage, which is the one preceding terminal neoplasia. Reflecting on the possible consequences of a delay in diagnosis, he commented:

“I wonder what would have happened if I hadn’t seen my dermatologist. I would have believed what my primary care doctor said. It would have gotten worse. I probably would have gone to the emergency room.”

After the diagnosis, the woman underwent four cycles of chemotherapy and intensive drug therapy. Fortunately, the treatments were successful and he is now out of danger. His story highlights the importance of a timely and accurate diagnosis, as well as the crucial role of a second medical opinion.

This story also raises questions about the health system. There is a need for greater awareness among general practitioners regarding the symptoms of ovarian canceroften confused with other less serious conditions. The English woman told her story to‘Independent to raise awareness as many women as possible in listening to their bodies. Regular check-ups and trusting your instincts can save your life.

Read also: For doctors it is a simple urinary infection, but what this girl discovers after a few months is terrible: what did she have?