For the disappearance of little Kata, the hypothesis of the kidnapping is gaining ground and the discovery of her family

It’s been way too many days since the baby kata appears to have disappeared by now. Unfortunately there has been no news of the child since the early afternoon of Saturday 10 June, when her mother returned from work and she was no longer found in the hotel.

The investigators are working tirelessly to get news of her, but for now, given the difficulties they are experiencing, being able to figure out where she ended up is still a mystery.

Little Kata is only 5 years old and from the early afternoon of Saturday 10 June she appears to be vanished into thin air. Her mother Kathrina said she had entrusted her to an uncle when she went out early in the morning to go to Work.

However, when she returned to the former Astor hotel, abandoned and illegally occupied, several minutes passed before making the sad discovery. That’s because the woman went to get one shower and looked for the daughter, only around 17.

At first he tried to look for her alone, but since there were no more traces of her, he reported her missing around 20. The agents immediately started the searchesbut to this day no one has heard from him.

The new investigation into Kata’s disappearance

Investigators in recent days have the lights on three people. The latter went to the hotel that afternoon to look for him Uncle of the little girl. Plus, they also have raided a business and garages that are close to that facility.

They also used i luminolbut even that didn’t lead to anything positive. As a result, they are increasingly convinced that this kidnapping is for retaliatory purposes, precisely for a question of racket who managed the hotel rooms.

I am well Three the organizations that deal with these rentals. But in the last few hours from what the newspaper reports The newspaperalso the family of the child it’s part of one of these rackets.

For this reason being able to extrapolate information from parents, relatives and even the inhabitants of that structure is very difficult. Everyone has fear and this thing slows down the investigation a lot.