For the disappearance of little Kata, the investigators are groping in the dark: the former occupants of the hotel are now occupying a new structure

The investigations by the prosecutor’s office for the mysterious disappearance of the little girl are still on the high seas kata. Unfortunately, it will be a month since we have no news of her and unfortunately, to date we still do not have any useful information to be able to reach a turning point.

The program that airs on Network 4, White Zonealso spoke of a mockery that the former occupants of the Astor hotel are implementing.

There are still many hypotheses about this story that has led to discomfort and pain in the hearts of his family members. Law enforcement officers questioned about 70 people who lived in that facility.

However, none of them has ever been able to give a concrete answer. They know many things, but they don’t tell them. For this reason, having useful information is still difficult. Parents asked to be question yourself several times, but so far their statements have not led to nothing concrete.

Also, after the eviction of the occupants of the former Astor hotel those folks are pulling off a new hoax. The program White Zone found out they are now occupying a new abandoned structure. A frightened woman interviewed by one of the journalists said:

They even threatened me, how was I going to answer. I was also afraid of this person. After a while, this man came and managed the situation, took money. About 1000 euros and now they are slowly arriving.

The mysterious disappearance of little Kata

Little Kata is only 5 years old and from the early afternoon of Saturday 10 June she appears to be vanished into thin air. Her mother Kathrina said she had entrusted her to an uncle when she went out early in the morning to go to Work.

However, when she returned to the former Astor hotel, abandoned and illegally occupied, several minutes passed before making the sad discovery. That’s because the woman went to get one shower and looked for the daughter, only around 17.

At first he tried to look for her alone, but since there were no more traces of her, he reported her missing around 20. The agents immediately started the searchesbut to this day no one has heard from him.