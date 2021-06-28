Genoa – Edoardo Goldaniga will be satisfied, his redemption from Sassuolo after two years on loan will be the first move to shore up the defense. Masiello and Criscito are confirmed, Biraschi even less than unmissable offers. There is the return of Bani, this time he should be part of the squad without a new sale. However, fresh forces are needed, new insertions and then Genoa is looking above all in defense abroad. The European is an interesting showcase, in Macedonia for example it has been highlighted Visar Musliu, 26, currently owned by Mol Fehervar, the former Videoton. Teammate of Goran Pandev, he was part of the Macedonian expedition at the first historic participation in an event like the European Championship, even if in the end the elimination came in the first round.

Musliu is a profile followed with some attention, the other central monitored is Leonidas Stergiou, Swiss nationality but also Greek passport for obvious reasons: born in 2002, he is owned by San Gallo and in the season just ended he played 32 games in the Super Legaue Switzerland and made the whole process of the Swiss youth national teams. The competition here is very strong, Stergiou is attracted by the idea of ​​going to play in Serie A but San Gallo would not want to sell it at a low cost, especially since he has also become captain of the Under 21 team.

A couple of new faces for the rossoblù defense, without forgetting that the other big news is expected in goal. Given the difficulty in getting to Perin there was an acceleration for William Vicar, 24 years old, Cragno’s deputy in Cagliari and looking for a chance as a starter. The agreement with Cagliari has now been practically defined, Vicario can now consider himself a Genoa player. And at the level of goalkeepers there could be a revolution, given that Paleari is also destined to start: in Serie B he has many requests, starting with those of Crotone, Benevento and Ternana.

Regarding Maonolo Portanova, a hearing is scheduled for today at the Florence Review Court: the case is that of the alleged group rape of a 21-year-old girl, a request for revocation of house arrest has been made and the rossoblù player, assisted by the lawyer Bordoni, good news is expected.

Returning to the team, the week that opens can lead to a series of accelerations as regards the other negotiations. On the right in pole position there is always Andrea Conti, agreements with Atalanta for Lammers and with Juventus for Frabotta are being defined. Genoa expects to be able to confirm Rovella’s loan also for next season, while Sabelli’s contract has already been defined for some time and therefore the right winger will leave regularly for the withdrawal of Neustift under the orders of Ballardini. IS Buksa he is expected in the next few days to carry out medical examinations: a 5-year contract for the attacker.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS