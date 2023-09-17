Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Markus Söder (CSU) sees major problems because of Aiwanger: Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis. © Peter Kneffel/dpa/ippen.media/Montage

Bavarian “fratricidal war”: Free Voters leader Hubert Aiwanger attacks rival Söder on asylum policy – ​​and spreads panic in the CSU. A comment.

Munich – Repent, show remorse – that is what he now expects from his deputy Hubert Aiwanger, said Prime Minister Markus Söder when announcing his continued employment. But the role of the humble sinner does not appear in Aiwanger’s script.

After the leaflet scandal: Aiwanger doesn’t give Söder any breathing space before the Bavaria election

Instead, after the leaflet scandal, Aiwanger is now at the throat of Prime Minister Söder and his CSU in the “supreme discipline” of asylum policy. The Free Voters leader said that they were “clearly complicit” in the extent of illegal migration and the rise of the AfD. This embarrasses Söder. The CSU leader tried to avoid the issue of migration for (too) long during the election campaign – out of a guilty conscience and fear of otherwise playing into the hands of the AfD. His counterattack – compulsory work for asylum seekers and chip cards instead of cash for those rejected, but above all the revival of Seehofer’s immigration “upper limit” (Söder calls it “integration limit”) – comes late, even if he is of course correct on the matter.

The cunning people’s tribune Aiwanger puts Europe’s proudest and most successful regional party, the CSU, in a precarious and even existentially threatening situation. Franz Josef Strauss always told his followers that there should be no democratically legitimate party to the right. Instead, there are now two of them, the AfD and the Free Voters, which together have won almost as many votes as the old state party CSU.

Asylum policy dispute: Free voters pose a big problem for the CSU

Stoiber was once able to defeat the Republicans after the “asylum compromise” agreed with the SPD in 1993. Something similar can no longer be hoped for today, given the rise of right-wing populism across Europe and the declining cohesiveness of the popular parties. The damage to trust that the Union under Angela Merkel has caused among its core voters with its asylum policy is too great.

A horror scenario is already circulating among the Strauss heirs: It is possible that Aiwanger will steal so many votes from the CSU in the 2025 federal election that – because of the new electoral law and the removal of the direct mandate clause – they will win with a result of around 35 percent in Bavaria failed to meet the nationwide five percent hurdle and missed entry into the Bundestag (in 2021, Söder’s CSU only got 5.2 percent when extrapolated to the federal level). On the other hand, the Free Voters, who are almost certainly running again nationwide, could make it into parliament on the wave of Aiwanger’s new popularity. That would be a disaster not only for the CSU and the entire Union, but also for the stability of Germany’s political center.