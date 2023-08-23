That’s why the investigators have removed her husband and colleague from the list of suspects

In the case of the death of Alice Neri, her husband and colleague are no longer on the list of suspects. Andrea Scarpa, the investigating judge investigating the case, has in fact decided to file the positions of Nicholas Negrini and Marco Cuccui, respectively Alice’s partner and the colleague who last saw the 32-year-old woman alive, before her body was found charred in the countryside of Concordia.

Judge Andrea Scarpa thus decided to file the positions of Alice Neri’s husband, Nicholas Negrini, and his colleague Marco Cuccui. Stay under investigation alone Mohamed Gaaloul for the disappearance of the young mother, found lifeless in November last year in the countryside of Concordia, in the province of Modena.

On 29 June, the Modena prosecutor’s office had presented the request for dismissal against the two suspects. The two men had been entered in the register of suspects only as a due act.

The colleague had been the last to see Alice alive the night between 17 and 18 November 2022. The woman had then disappeared after leaving the Smart Caffè in Concordia. The two said goodbye at 3, then nothing.

The husband, on the other hand, was at home with his daughter at that hour. Not seeing his wife return, Nicholas Negrini sounded the alarmstarting the investigations which then led to the discovery of the lifeless body of the 32-year-old woman.

Alice Neri, her husband and colleague who last saw her alive that night

The prosecutor’s request states that “all the investigations carried out have excluded the presence of the same in the place and time of the murder and destruction of the body”.

For this reason, “it was determined to formalize the judge for the preliminary investigations a request for filing against both. For unfoundedness of the news of the crime since they themselves did not commit the deed”. The only suspect, therefore, remains Mohamed Gaaloul, currently in prison.