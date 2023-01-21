For the Court, he is responsible for the death of the minor: the father of the little Marco Scavarelli was sentenced to 4 months in prison

The story dates back to 2016, when the little one Marco Scavarelli he lost his life at the age of 6 in a mini-bike accident.

The Court of Mantua has established that the responsibility of what happened to the minor is del father Cristian Scavarellisentenced to 4 months’ imprisonment for manslaughter.

On that day that no one will ever forget, the parent had brought little Marco Scavarelli to the town of Viadana, in the province of Mantua, for motocross lessons, which were held at the Racing Park circuit. Lessons dedicated to children.

Dad had decided to do that to him gift for his birthday and that was his second lesson.

The lengthy investigations conducted after the death, have established that the father would have pulled the string of the son’s namesake, thus causing a sudden acceleration of the small vehicle. Consequently, the minor would not have succeeded in keep balancefalling and banging the head on an iron post of the gate.

Immediate transport to the Papa Giovanni hospital in Bergamo, where the doctors established that he had reported a severe head injury. Unfortunately, despite the fact that the hospital team did everything possible to save his life, Marco Scavarelli’s little heart stopped forever after a week. The family has given consent for the organ donationso that he could go on living, saving other little lives.

Almost 7 years have passed since that unforgettable day and the Tribunal has issued the sentencecondemning the father a 4 months of imprisonment. A decision also taken following the story of the same parent. These are the words of Cristian Scavarelli: