The General War Council that tried 8 sailors for their responsibility in the tragedy that ended in the wreck of the ARA San Juan and the death of its 44 crew members considered that the submarine it must have remained on the surface on its return to port and with intermittent communication with land. And also that the chain of command did not have communication nor did the general staff of the submarine force meet, as the situation required.

Those were the main arguments of the disciplinary decision known on Monday and culminating in the dismissal -the most serious sanction possible- of the former commander of the Submarine Force based in Mar del Plata, Captain Claudio Villamide; Besides 45-day rigorous arrests of the former chief of the Navy, Admiral Marcelo Srur and the former chief of the Puerto Belgrano base, Rear-Admiral Luis López Mazzeo, among other harsh sanctions. Others of the accused were acquitted.

This Friday, the full resolution of 140 pages was released – to which he had access Clarion– with details about what was discussed for more than three months behind closed doors at the War Council, with expert reports and a parade of more than 50 witnesses.

The emphasis on marking what would have happened if the submarine had been on the surface (as is known, it imploded in immersion and lies 900 meters at the bottom of the sea), was exposed in an interrogation by General Juan Martín Paleo -head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces, and a member of the court – to the expert ship captain (R) Gerardo Bellino, in one of the hearings.

– Would the submarine have sunk, even if it was with the beginning of fire and catching fire on the surface?Paleo asked.

– Obviously it wouldn’t have collapsed.

– Wouldn’t the collapse have occurred?, the judge insisted.

-It could have had another accident, but not implode.

General Martín Paleo, Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces He was one of the three members of the Council of War. Photo German Garcia Adrasti

The point was key in the sanction of Villamide, but there is controversy with many sectors of the Navy.

The submarine had reported on November 14, 2017 to the base on land the ingress of water in the batteries, a short circuit and the beginning of a fire. And on the 15th, it became known much later, it imploded. Villamide in his defense related the exchange he had with him commander of the ARA San Juan, Pedro Fernández, who told him that as soon as they went to dive, “They were going to return to the battery tank to evaluate the short circuit, disconnect and bridge whatever was necessary to reconnect the bow circuit”.

Villamide claimed to have exchanged “Alternative opinions on this operation” but “Being ultimately a matter of judgment, ch. Fernández was the one at sea and in command of the ship, so it was his competence to make the best decision “. Fernández also made it known that they were “Fatigued by the storm” they faced on the surface (six meter waves).

At the controversial point, the War Council also advanced with the opinion of the naval captain (R) Arturo Marfort (expert appointed by the former Chief of the Navy Vice Admiral José Villán at the request of the investigator), who said that without restricting the captain’s freedom “He could have been given some directives aimed at facilitating his own capacity to intervene”.

Rear Admiral Luis López Mazzeo, former head of the Puerto Belgrano base, one of those sanctioned by the War Council.

Marfort spoke of the need for measures “Additional” although the emergency was never declared, and maintained that “The inaction that is observed by the failure to adopt preventive measures ... could indicate that the commander of the Submarine force and his General Staff they were not aware of the real dimension of the incidence on board the ARA San Juan and of the risks “. Already in her testimony she opined that “Regardless of Captain Fernández’s reassuring message … any fire in the battery tank … is something that cannot be ignored”.

Even though “It cannot be said that he needed help, since he did not require support or declare himself in an emergency”, Marfort said it does not imply that on land they must have “get prepared”.

The Rear Admiral (R) Gustavo Trama, who was a member of the investigative commission created in 2017 by the Ministry of Defense, and was commander of the San Juan submarine and Commander of the Submarine Force.

“The commander always has the last word at sea”, held Plot but right away qualified: that the commander of the Submarine Force “It has a broader picture and that then in this situation” out of the ordinary (due to the incident) it cannot be said effectively that the commander (of the submarine) has the last word “.

Questioned by an advisor to López Mazzeo, Vice Admiral (R) Héctor Priotti, if by regulation from the ground the commander of the Submarine Force can order him to go to the surface, he replied: “Power can”. And he recalled that he himself in that role ordered the ARA San Juan to navigate the surface after a half-life repair in Brazil, due to a breakdown.

But immediately Trama seemed to object to the position of the prosecution. Once again inquired by Priotti, on the regulatory issue and “power can be”, Trama was more graphic: “Let’s see … if you tell me we are burning, setting fire, and yes I should order you; now, if you tell you we are all freaks, what do you want me to tell you?”

An expert report also determined that the postponement of the fairing had no “cause-effect” incidence in the accident, which was due – for which it was inferred – to two factors: the extremely adverse weather and the ingress of water into the batteries.

In addition to Paleo, the Council was made up of the Deputy Minister of Defense Sergio Rossi and the Deputy Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Brigadier Pedro Girardi.

Among many other testimonies, on January 26, the captain Enrique Balbi declared, who had the highest profile in the crisis since he was the spokesman for the Navy, and is a former submarine commander. Asked what he would expect from his Force commander on the ground, he said that “In principle, permanent communication, for any advice and to evacuate any type of request that I make to my commander on the ground.”

