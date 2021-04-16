A group of deputies from Together for Change presented a draft resolution to promote the impeachment of the Minister of Education, Nicolás Trotta, amid the widespread rejection of the new restrictions due to the coronavirus that includes the closure of schools in the Metropolitan Area from Buenos Aires from April 19 to 30.

The initiative, signed Maximiliano Ferraro, of the Civic Coalition, accuses the minister of provoking “irreparable damage“to the educational system for its “inexperience, lack of planning and unreasonableness“.

Among other things, they question “the unreasonable decision to close the entire educational system of the country without any kind of distinction and epidemiological analysis by provinces or localities during 2020 “.

They also criticize that the minister, “given the scientific evidence and educational indicators, did not privilege the face-to-face modality and the school as the safest place that we can offer to students, teachers, non-teachers and families.”

“He had the time and budgetary resources necessary to be able to prepare and condition the schools and improve the infrastructure in the face of the second wave of the pandemic,” the presentation’s arguments added.

The opposition deputies also point against what they consider “the decision to cede management and educational policy in some union and corporate sectors “.

Among the arguments of the request presented by the deputies, among whom are Juan Manuel López, Mariana Zuvic, Rubén Manzi, Paula Oliveto, Mónica Frade, Marcela Campagnoli and Adriana Ruarte, are the strong contradiction in which Trotta was involved.

The minister assured on several occasions that the school was not a source of contagion and even until a few hours before the presidential announcement he had ensured the continuity of face-to-face classes.

“From the conversations and meetings that we have had with the leaders of the epidemiological field, the problem that is being observed in terms of the multiplication of COVID-19 is that the growth in this second wave is linked to the instance of social encounters, because care is relaxed. This is not the case in educational establishments. Compliance with the protocols allows to sustain these instances of social bonding “, is one of the statements that includes the request for impeachment.

Despite the uncomfortable place in which he was left, and the rumors that circulated during Thursday, the Government ratified the continuity of Trotta at the head of the educational portfolio, although so far the minister has not expressed himself publicly since the presidential announcement.

Alberto Fernández himself confirmed that Trotta wanted to maintain the presence, but assured that “you cannot continue as if nothing happened, you cannot be so cold.”

JPE