Is called «Crisis Unit – Farnesina» the new app born from the collaboration between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the communication agency Pixell which allows Android, iOS and Windows Phone devices to navigate more easily on the sites well known to travelers and travel agents, Where we are in the world and Viaggiare Sicuri.

With the new app it will be possible to register their personal data and those relating to the trip they intend to undertake on the dovesiamonelmondo.it website and access the information on travelingsicuri.it.

The two sites have been renewed in graphics and content «to encourage informed and responsible travel choices in an international context characterized by growing risk factors» we read in the note with which the Farnesina communicates the birth of the new app.

It was Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani who presented yesterday, Wednesday 20 December, various initiatives promoted by the Farnesina Crisis Unit with the aim of raising awareness among compatriots regarding the safety of travel abroad, also in view of the upcoming holidays .

Renewed in its functions and graphics, the application for travelers of the Crisis Unit has a new name (“Viaggiare Sicuri”) and simpler and more intuitive methods of use.

In collaboration with organized tourism associations (Aidit, Assoviaggi, Fiavet, Federation of Organized Tourism and Maavi), the Crisis Unit also developed the document «Give me five! The 5 rules for safe travel”, containing important indications for consciously using the services of the Farnesina.