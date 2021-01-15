Stéphane Bancel, the CEO of the American laboratory Moderna, warned that the world will have to learn to live with the coronavirus forever.

“SARS-CoV2 is not going away”the executive said emphatically during a panel discussion at the JPMorgan health conference. “We are going to live with this virus, we think, forever,” he said.

The appearance of new variants of the virus has the scientific community on alert, since these mutations can lead to a more complex behavior of the virus. The british variant, which according to the WHO is already present in 25 European countries, is associated with greater transmissibility, that is, it is more contagious.

The variant of Rio de Janeiro, which was also discovered in Argentina, can be associated with a lower efficacy of treatmentsas it could allow the virus to evade neutralizing antibodies found, for example, in convalescent plasma. In recent days, the appearance of another variant in Brazil, in the Amazon, and also the identification of two more in the United States, which could also be more contagious, were confirmed.

Vaccine developers such as Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech assured that their vaccines are effective against potential mutations and that due to the technology with which they are developed, they can make changes in the drugs in a matter of weeks if there were a series of mutations of such relevance that they imply some effect on the effectiveness.

Regarding Bancel’s statements, the scientific community has been analyzing the possibility that the coronavirus becomes endemic. In fact, research has just been published in the journal Nature by researchers from Emory and Pennsylvania State universities, in the United States, in which they analyzed how SARS-CoV-2 can change in the coming years. According to the scientists, once the endemic phase is passed, the virus “could be no more virulent than a common cold.”

ACE