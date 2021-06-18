Everyone who knows the games of FromSoftware they know what suffering is. The company is known for putting out some of the toughest games in recent years and in the recent E3 gave us a preview of their new project: ‘Elden ring‘.

‘Elden ring‘was announced from E3 of 2019 but it was until 2021 that we could see the new world of FromSoftware. From the preview, we can see that we will return to a medieval setting, as in ‘Dark souls‘, already a beautiful but dangerous fantasy world.

Elden Ring will be more accessible

The interesting trailer and the fact that it has the participation of George RR Martin, creator of ‘game of Thrones‘will surely get more people interested in this new installment of FromSoftware. Although the difficulty for which the company’s games are known could alienate several.

However, in an interview with Famitsu, the game director, Hidetaka Miyazaki, spoke about the accessibility of ‘Elden ring‘. With this game they are looking to make it a more merciful experience with new players, although there will not be the option to select the difficulty.

As ‘Elden ring‘is less linear than past games, this will allow players to meet challenges in the ways they consider best. For example, you could use stealth to avoid certain enemies or to give them a surprise attack that will make the confrontation easier.

As for the bosses, one of the most loved and feared things in the games of FromSoftware, the director mentioned that they are still there, as challenging as ever. The difference is that now with the open world, you can even finish ‘Elden ring‘without having faced some of their bosses.

Hidetaka He mentioned that he would like more players to be able to see the story of ‘Elden ring‘and that is why they chose to take this path in their game mode. Consider that many people did not finish the games by getting stuck with a very difficult boss.

Help whenever you want.

Another of the things for which ‘Elden ring‘will be easier is because asking for help will be easier. In the games of ‘Dark souls‘You had the option of summoning other players that could help you advance, but the method of doing so was a bit tricky.

According Hidetaka, summoning players will be simpler in ‘Elden ring‘, in addition to returning messages left by other players to warn of dangers, report secret areas or give words of encouragement. Hidetaka He believes that these messages will also promote exploration in his open world.

The game will come to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC on January 21, 2022. It will be then when we will know if these changes will finally let us finish a game of FromSoftware.

