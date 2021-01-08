The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced a $ 50,000 reward for information that will help catch suspected bombers at both American party headquarters near the Capitol during the January 6 riots. This is reported on the official website the Bureau.

The report says that at about 13:00 local time, the police received information about the discovery of improvised bombs. One suspected explosive device was found at the headquarters of the Democratic Party, the second at the headquarters of the Republicans. A poster circulated by the FBI shows a man wearing a medical mask carrying a dark bag down the street. People who know the details of the incident were promised anonymity.

The evacuation of the headquarters of the two parties was announced on 7 January. According to sources from The New York Times, one of the suspicious items was destroyed by sappers.

On January 6, supporters of President Donald Trump protesters against the election results broke into the Capitol building and surrounded the Senate Hall. The Senate and the House of Representatives interrupted a meeting at which it was planned to approve the results of the last elections. Dozens of people were detained, five people were killed.