Boris Pistorius is calling for a higher NATO investment target. Germany has long had problems reaching the two percent target.

Honolulu – Not so long ago, Germany itself had difficulties in reaching the two percent target of NATO During a visit to the US state of Hawaii, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) said he was in favor of increasing the investment target.

In a speech to scientists and military personnel from the US Institute for Asia-Pacific Security (APCSS), Pistorius stressed that two-thirds of NATO member states now invest two percent of their gross domestic product in defense. Germany, according to the SPD member, is spending 150 percent more than it did ten years ago. “We cannot and must not stop there. We must go beyond the two percent target. And in light of Russian aggression, we must do this quickly,” Pistorius argued.

Armament due to Ukraine war and China – Pistorius emphasizes relationship with the USA

The Defence Minister cited the Ukraine War as the alleged biggest problem for European security. However, Pistorius also referred to the situation in the Indo-Pacific region. He stated that it was up to China to adhere to the international rules-based order, otherwise the country would endanger its own economic success story. Other countries seem to see it that way too: the possibility of a new arms target was already looming over the recent NATO summit.

The SPD politician also mentioned the importance of the partnership with the USA for Germany. This had been the subject of great concern in February when the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump threatened the countries that did not meet the NATO investment target that they would not be defended. Pistorius reiterated in his speech that Germany was now doing more to ensure deterrence and defence capability. “Germany has a central role in the defence of NATO’s eastern flank,” he said, referring to the ongoing deployment of a brigade of armed forces in Lithuania.

Clear demand, unclear financing: NATO target can only be achieved through special funds

When it comes to the demand for a higher NATO investment target, it is unclear how Germany intends to achieve this goal. The fact that Germany was able to achieve this goal is mainly due to the 100 billion euros in special funds to finance the Bundeswehr, which are financed through national debt.

The traffic light government’s draft budget for 2025 currently provides for around 53 billion euros for defense. Pistorius had criticized the sum as insufficientThe defense minister may want to use his demand for a higher armament target to put pressure on Germany to invest more in its military in the long term. “This is a clear request – also to my own government,” said Pistorius in Honolulu. The special fund is to last until 2027, when Germany will be able to pay for its military spending from its normal budget.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has stated that the defense budget should then rise to 80 billion euros. However, the numerous cuts and budget gaps in the last budget debates suggest that implementation could be difficult or that other areas of the budget would suffer. (lismah with dpa)