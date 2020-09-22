First there was the shock, when Bridgestone, on September 16, announced the closure of its Béthune (Pas-de-Calais) plant. Then the time of respite, with the protocol signed this Friday of an “method agreement” between management and trade unions. It provides for the opening of a five-month negotiation phase, supposed to “Alternative scenarios to closure”, rejoices Agnès Pannier-Runacher, Minister of Industry, who, with Élisabeth Borne, met this Monday management, local elected officials and employee representatives. “After the brutality of the announcement, we are witnessing a decline, premeditated or not, of the management of Bridgestone. But five months of pseudo-negotiations is five months with a sword of Damocles over the heads of the employees and their families, five months during which the government will explain to us that the State can do nothing ”, annoys Emmanuel Lépine, secretary general of the CGT national federation of chemical industries.

This struggle which begins in Bethune, the trade unionist wants to make a symbol of it. “We are in the midst of social plans. But Bridgestone’s is an extremely important issue. It concerns many more employees than the 863 of the factory. In the rubber industry, a direct job is between four or five induced jobs. Do the math! “ The trade unionist denounces a further blow to an already disaster-stricken employment area, a “Pure capitalist financial operation while the tire market exists and is doing well”.

Battle over the conditionality of public aid

The government, which will launch a ” against expertise “, ensure that “There is an absolute mobilization for this site” and “A form of political harmony”. It is to ignore the bitter battle on the conditionality of public aid that the elected representatives of the left have been waging for months and which finds with the Béthune plant a disastrous illustration. “Bridgestone must reimburse the aid which has impoverished the site”, demanded, this Monday, Fabien Roussel, in reference to the 1.8 million euros received (in 2018) under the Cice, but not only. European Union aid has enabled Bridgestone “To invest 140 million euros in Poland and 190 million in Hungary”, continues the national secretary of the PCF, “The EU organizes unfair competition”. As proof, the management of Bridgestone – which reaffirmed Monday that the cessation of activity was “The only option” – argues of a “Overcapacity of 5 million tires per year”. A figure that “Corresponds exactly to the increase in the cumulative production of the Hungarian and Polish factories after the last investments of the group”, denounces Fabien Roussel.

“Injecting millions of euros of public money is enough! “ Emmanuel Lépine slice, “All this serves to maximize the profits of large groups. We must stop filling the barrel of the Danaids and change our logic ”. For the trade unionist, it is urgent to establish “Maximum regulation”. “In each object that we use every day, there is rubber, it is a structuring activity that must be put under national control, by means of nationalization and the takeover of the site by the employees themselves. with the help of the state. “

In Béthune, the inter-union (CGT, SUD, CFDT, CFE-CGC, FO, CFTC, Unsa) has put itself in order of battle. After the shock, the long vigil of arms of the Bridgestones begins, as in the days of the Conti, the Goodyear … “Nothing has changed and nothing changes (…). I hear the politicians and in particular Xavier Bertrand utter cries of orchard. But they had pushed the same for us. It’s cinoche! “ explains in the columns of the voice of the North Xavier Mathieu. And to the comrades of Béthune, the former CGT delegate of Conti confides: “Do not have any illusions, but of course you have to fight. ”