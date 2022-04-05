While the grandson is still recovering, a family is organized lunch out all together. There is to celebrate the birthday of Fedez’s grandmother. There Mrs. Lucianawho we have often seen next to the rapper husband of Chiara Ferragni, has indeed turned 91 years old. And everyone clung to her on this very important day.

THE Ferragnez in full force they celebrated grandmother Luciana, who has recently blown out 91 candles. Grandmother happy to be able to hug her grandson again, recently discharged from the San Raffaele hospital in Milan where the doctors operated on him for a neuroendrocrine tumor of the pancreas.

Fedez is already in shape and is even wearing a tarot girdle with the Chiara Ferragni logo. She obviously couldn’t miss the birthday party organized with a nice lunch out to celebrate Luciana Violini. Nobody wanted to miss this moment.

At the table they could not miss Leone and Vittoria, ready to celebrate great-grandmother. In particular, the little girl of the house enchanted everyone with her sweet smileys that we are now used to knowing on social networks, thanks to mom and dad.

The Ferragnezes celebrated their great-grandmother’s 91 years with a nice fruit cake. Fedez was present, although visibly still tried by the surgery he underwent. But for nothing in the world he would ever miss this family day.

Fedez’s grandmother’s birthday: who is Signora Luciana?

Luciana Violini, who turned 91 on March 29, is Federico Lucia’s grandmother. She is also very active on social media, with an Instagram profile boasting 190,000 followers.

A true Milanese, as he often points out, not much is known about his past. We know that she is Federico’s maternal grandmother, mother of Annamaria, mother of the rapper, and Giosiana Berrinzaghi, the singer’s aunt. And now she is also a great-grandmother of Leone and Vittoria, as well as a “colleague” of Chiara Ferragni.