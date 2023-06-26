Márlon Reis, one of the creators of the norm, said that the former president taught “ineligibility lessons” as head of the Executive

Former judge Márlon Reis, one of the authors responsible for preparing the Clean Record Lawsaid that the norm made possible judgments such as the one that could lead to the ineligibility of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

Current secretary at the National Commission on Diffuse and Collective Rights of the OAB (Order of Lawyers of Brazil), Reis stated that, without the law, “Bolsonaro would not be condemned and, even if that were possible, he would not be left out of the next presidential election”. The statement was made in an interview published by the newspaper The globe this Monday (June 26, 2023).

In Reis’ opinion, the effectiveness of the law surpassed the previous understanding that the abuse of political power would only be configured if it altered the result of an election, increasing the risk of corruption and impunity.

“The argument that abuse needed to have an impact on the election was one of the biggest sources of impunity. Even the elect escaped. In addition, the ineligibility for abuse of power was three years. You were ineligible and could run for the same position in the next election.”he said.

He details the device –included in the legislation on his initiative– that came to govern the actions of political agents in the course of an election: “For the configuration of the abusive act, the potentiality of the fact to alter the result of the election will not be considered, but only the gravity of the circumstances that characterize it.”.

In the evaluation of the former judge, Bolsonaro gave a “ineligibility class, with all the necessary elements”, including abuse of power using official government media.

“It was enough to have taken advantage of a public environment, in an official event followed by the press […]. But he went further: it was shown on a public TV channel. With that, he perfected another type of abuse of power, the misuse of the means of communication.”

The former chief executive is accused of abuse of political power and misuse of the media in a lawsuit filed by the PDT (Partido Democrático Trabalhista) in August 2022. be resumed on Tuesday (June 27).

Read more:

According to the former judge, the Lei da Ficha Limpa does not have the function of purifying the practices of Brazilian politics, but “avoid grosser and grotesque situations”.

“Some people outside the legal profession may believe that her role should be to sweep all sorts of errors off the map. But that doesn’t exist. Politics is a space of power struggle. It’s not exactly a place where holiness is found anymore.”said Marlon Reis.

The former judge ran for federal deputy for Tocantins for the PSB in the 2022 elections, but was not elected. He declared vote in the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in last year’s election.