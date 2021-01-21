The return to face-to-face classes is still uncertain. Although the educational authorities, both national and provincial and the City ratified that they will return in mid-February or early March, different teachers’ unions warn that “the conditions are not right.” Faced with the possibility that the boys spend another year out of the classroom, many groups of parents demanded, publicly, that the schools open this year for presence.

In the midst of this discussion, and with less and less to the start of the school year, the Argentine Society of Pediatrics (SAP), established its position in a statement. The entity assures that “the closure of schools marked social disparities” and that “many adolescents are unable to complete their homework due to lack of devices or connectivity, which makes virtual learning models difficult to implement.” According to the SAP, this “gives rise to a technology gap among girls, boys and adolescents very difficult to solve “.

Due to this inequality in connectivity, the SAP states that “it is necessary for the authorities to allocate resources and design strategies aimed at ensure equitable access to education for all the boys in the country ”.

And he adds: “Schools are essential for development and well-being of children and adolescents since, in addition to academic training, they provide social and emotional skills, nutritional care, and physical activity. They are safe and supportive places for children and adolescents to stay while parents or guardians work, which in turn supports the local economy.

“We believe that going back to schools in the face-to-face mode is essential. Of course, the observation of the different epidemiological realities in our country and the strict compliance with health protocols are unavoidable aspects to take into account when returning to the classroom. It is essential to take care of the health of girls, boys and adolescents with the appropriate measures and we emphasize that the members of the teaching and non-teaching staff of the schools should be considered essential workers to make it really viable ”, they expressed from the Argentine Society of Pediatrics (SAP).

Last week, Unicef ​​also demanded the return of the presence. The United Nations body released a report that was made globally in which they point out that, with current evidence, there is no increased risk of contagion neither for students nor for teachers when they return to school.

Regarding the position of parents, a national survey by Opinaia shows that close to the 70% consider that face-to-face classes should return as long as all protocols are respected. “There is a strong consensus that schools like other institutions cannot remain closed. Citizens accept life with protocols as an intermediate solution between two things that are no longer viable: returning to life prior to March 2020 and the months of confinement where the boys paid a heavy cost ”, explains Valentin Nabel, CEO of Opinaia Market Research.

ACE