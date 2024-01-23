Antonio Denarium is accused of using the public machine to get re-elected; as there is an appeal, he remains in office

The TRE-RR (Regional Electoral Court of Roraima) decided on Monday (22 January 2024), by 5 votes to 2, to revoke the mandate of the State governor, Antonio Denarium (Progressives), and the lieutenant governor, Edilson Damião (Republicans). This was Denarium's 3rd impeachment and the 1st on the ticket. The accused remain in office, as they can still appeal.

The rapporteur, judge Tânia Vasconcelos, requested the revocation of the ticket and the ineligibility of only Denarium for 8 years. In her vote, she stated that the governor used more than R$90 million in public resources to be re-elected in 2022.

The judge cited as an example the increase in the number of Family Basket beneficiaries from 10,000 to 50,000, with “large financial contribution” of R$11.6 million in 2022. The social program pays a monthly benefit of R$200.00 or distributes basic food baskets to the population.

She also pointed out irregularities in the Morar Melhor housing program, created in 2022 without specific law or budget execution; the transfer of R$70 million to municipalities on the eve of the period prohibited by electoral law; the promotion of public agents; and increased advertising spending.

“The allocation of state resources from one year to the next grew by more than 41.4%. Even when adding the amounts from the state budget actually spent with those received from the Ministry of Regional Development in 2021, they only totaled R$1.3 million, an amount more than 50 times lower than that transferred in the 2022 election year.”, said the judge.

O Power360 contacted Antonio Denarium's team and requested a statement regarding the trial, but did not receive a response until the publication of this text. The space remains open.

Watch the trial (5:08:55):