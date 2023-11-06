Information comes from the Brazilian ambassador to Palestine, Alessandro Candeas; Brazil awaits the release of 34 people

The Brazilian ambassador to Palestine, Alessandro Candeas, said this Monday (6.Nov.2023) that it is “another day without a list” of new names authorized to leave the Gaza Strip through the border between Rafah and Egypt. From November 1st to 4th, the list was published daily (learn more here, here, here It is here). On Sunday (Nov 5), there were no new names added to those who could cross the pass. Egypt closed the border post and suspended new authorizations. According to Candeas, the passage remains closed. In total, 34 people are waiting to leave the region and embark for Brazil. The expectation is that the group cross the border until Wednesday (Nov 8), as informed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira.