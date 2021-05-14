A couple of days ago, Pokemon shared a tweet about one of his celebrations for his 25th anniversary. With the message: This week’s going to be ELECTRIFYING huh, @katyperry?, the company confirmed the collaboration between Katy Perry and two of his pets. In the poster of the song, we could see the singer next to a smiling Pikachu female.

Finally, today we were able to listen to this single by Katy Perry where we could see her share the stage with her own Pokemon 3D animated. In the music video, we not only see the singer already Pikachu, but there is also another ‘protagonist’ and a small Pichu that accompanies it.

Katy Perry in the Pokémon world

If they saw Detective PikachuPerhaps the atmosphere and the type of entertainment they chose are familiar to them. Pokemon wanted to celebrate his 25th anniversary with Katy Perry with this song. The letter from Electric it encourages us to move on and fight when we feel drowned in darkness and out of opportunity. The message of this song is clear in its chorus: ‘If you think you can do it, there’s no reason why you can’t do it in this life’.

The music video tells us the story of the singer with her pokemon. In the first scenes, we see Katy Perry resting in a lighthouse next to Pikachu, but in the next scene we make a time jump to the past. Now, she is a hopeless young singer who sings alongside her Pichu. However, as a time traveler, we see her grown-up version encourage her to keep going without her noticing. Everything to achieve your dreams and evolve.

If you want to know more about the Pokemon, video games, anime and more of geek culture, we recommend you read:



