Retired delegate Carlos Alberto Augusto was convicted of kidnapping ex-marine Edgar de Aquino Duarte, who had disappeared since 1971. This is the 1st time that a former agent of the Brazilian military dictatorship has been convicted in the criminal sphere for political crimes committed during the period.

Augusto, who worked at the Dops (Department of Political Order), was sentenced to 2 years and 11 months in prison, in an initial semi-open regime. He can appeal the decision in freedom.

According to the MPF, this is one of the few cases related to crimes of the dictatorship that have gone through the courts. “Most of the more than 50 criminal actions filed by the MPF in recent years have been rejected or are paralyzed in federal courts across the country.”

Colonel Carlos Alberto Brilhante Ustra, former commander of the Second Army Information Operations Detachment in São Paulo, was also responsible for Duarte’s kidnapping, but after his death in 2015, he was no longer a defendant. the same happened with the former delegate Alcides Singillo, who died in 2019.

Verdict

Federal Judge Silvio César Arouck Gemaque, author of the sentence, said that “there is more than enough evidence that the accused Carlos Augusto participated in the victim’s arrest and was active in at least one of the places where he was illegally detained”. here is the whole (1 MB).

The MPF will appeal the decision to ask for an increase in the prison period and the cancellation of Carlos Alberto Augusto’s retirement.

