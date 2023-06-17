Gilmar Mendes and Roberto Barroso expressed their support for the decision that reestablished the nursing floor

The ministers of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Gilmar Mendes and Roberto Barroso presented a joint vote in the judgment on the nursing floor. It is the 1st time in history that 2 judges of the Court presented a joint vote. Here’s the full of the joint vote (105 KB).

Gilmar Mendes and Roberto Barroso expressed their support for the confirmation of decision of Minister Roberto Barroso himself, rapporteur, who reestablished in May the national minimum wage for nursing with conditions. The process had been stopped since May 24 at the request of Gilmar Mendes, and the trial had been released last Friday (June 9, 2023).

The judgment, however, was suspended from the virtual plenary this Friday (16.jun.2023) after view request by Minister Dias Toffoli. Thus, he has 90 days to return the process. The counting of the term will be paralyzed during the recess period of the STF, between July and August.

BEFORE THE VIEW REQUEST

Before the interruption, Barroso had voted in favor of partial payment of the remuneration of nurses, nursing technicians, nursing assistants and midwives, with specifications to cover expenses with the floor in the public sector. Minister Edson Fachin, on the other hand, disagreed, voting for the measure to be integral.

In his decision, Barroso recognized that the resources are not enough to guarantee 100% of the cost of the rule. For that reason, he determined the implementation as follows: