DEvery child knows that the round has to go into the square. In the case of the 17th edition of Bob Dylan’s “Bootleg Series” rarity edition, anyone who wants their vinyl to be particularly “deluxe” can push the round into the square ten times, that would be the middle of the grandstand, so to speak; the standing room ticket would then correspond to the double CD. The scheduled game is called “Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997)”, a title that is as unwieldy as it is misleading; “Bottoms versus coloreds” would have been no less apt, because there are no fragments here, so it needs some exegesis: the rounding is therefore accompanied by the analysis of several experts in the square, but their wordy shoptalk is more hagiography than musicology. Or entertainment. A Gary Lineker of dylanology is missing, who gets to the point and brings the matter to an end with a lively saying à la “…and in the end the box ends up on the shelf and is never listened to again”.

A scrap for the yellow sack?

In the end, Bob Dylan always won, if only financially. And since we learn in the essays that he sometimes lives in an estate in Malibu, sometimes on a farm in Minnesota, one suspects that this will cost money, precisely because the head of the house is tirelessly on the road to do what he seems to be doing what he prefers to do, namely to stand grumpily on a stage and make music – he can’t even take out the garbage himself. But before a pun suggests itself here, which disavows “Fragments” as a little thing for the yellow sack, it should be firmly stated here that it would be “Fragments” if I was only allowed to take one copy of the “Bootleg Series” with me to the beach in Malibu.