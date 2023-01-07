Kevin McCarthy finally succeeded in securing the necessary votes to be elected Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

According to reports, McCarthy, 57, won by a margin of 216-211.

And he was able to be elected with the votes of less than half of the members of the House of Representatives only because 5 in his party withheld their votes, and did not support McCarthy as leader, but also did not vote for another competitor.

This success came hours after he failed to obtain the necessary votes to secure his election as Speaker of the US House of Representatives, during the 14th round of voting.

McCarthy’s loss in the 14th round immediately raised strong tensions inside the hall, according to AFP.

In the 14th round, McCarthy got 216 votes, the most time he was close to the presidency of the House of Representatives, had it not been for Representative Gaetz, who led the conservative wing opposing McCarthy.

McCarthy, a representative from California, pointed the finger at a group of Republican deputies who support former President Donald Trump and who are obstructing his election.

Despite the number of votes McCarthy got this time, it was not enough for him to head the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

Later, Gaetz requested that the voting rounds resume on Monday.