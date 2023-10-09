Among the great adventures of history, few are as tragic and absurd as that of Maximilian I (1832-1867), the Austrian archduke, brother-in-law of Sissi, who ended up before a firing squad in Mexico as the unusual and extravagant emperor of the North American country. Everything is surprising in the life (and death) of Maximilian, including his bizarre forked beard and the appearance he had after his enemies very badly embalmed him (there is a photo). He wanted, with his Belgian wife, the Archduchess and later Empress Carlota (sister of Leopold II), to transfer the manners and etiquette of the Habsburg court to a landscape and countryman as different as those of Mexico. The tragedy (or tragicomedy) of his failed enterprise could be summed up with a lapidary phrase: for that reason it is better not to have gone. Now, a British historian, Edward Shawcross (London, 39 years old), dedicates a revealing and very entertaining biography to the character, The last emperor of Mexico (Ático de los Libros, 2023), in which he follows an existential and political adventure that has fascinated him. “Narratively, he’s candy,” he maintains.

Fernando Maximiliano José María de Habsburgo-Lorena, Maxi for the family, managed to have against not only (logically) Benito Juárez, the president of the Republic of Mexico and the man who would refuse to commute his death sentence (despite at the express request of Victor Hugo), but to Ulysses S. Grant, then president of the United States, who considered the establishment of Maximilian’s Mexican empire, which the Confederates had supported, an act of war against his country, and to Karl Marx , who called it one of the most monstrous undertakings in the annals of international history. Two years younger than his brother Francis Joseph I, Emperor of Austria, with whom he had a complex relationship, he placed himself in the hands of another European emperor, the French Napoleon III, for his project of creating a new monarchy in Mexico. , which revealed a dramatic quixotic. It is already hard that having relatives and employers like that and having been born in the Schönbrunn palace you end up on a bare hill in Querétaro (the Cerro de las Campanas) with your back to a poor adobe wall in front of the muzzles of the rifles of seven ragged soldiers Mexicans.

‘The Execution of Maximilian’, by Manet.

Shawcross tells Maximilian’s story by meticulously wrapping it in the geopolitical plot on which the imperial adventure unfolded. He positions it as a challenge from old dynastic Europe to young republican America. Remember that the new emperor arrived in Mexico in 1863 sponsored by France and perched on the bayonets of the French army of Napoleon III, which had invaded the country in an intervention, under the pretext of the country’s suspension of payments, which shares characteristics with the subsequent US attacks in Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq. The election of Maximilian, after weighing other candidates, responded to the fact that the archduke was free, although a French connection has always been rumored: the possibility that it was the result of the love of his mother, Princess Sofia of Bavaria, with the Duke of Reichstadt. , the ill-fated son of Napoléon Bonaparte with Maria Luisa of Austria.

The scholar agrees that Maximilian’s adventure in Mexico was a great adventure, although he points out its comical aspects. “It is a story that if you presented it as a fiction book they would not publish it because it was too implausible,” Shawcross points out in an interview in Barcelona. “Episodes like Maximilian, a lover of natural sciences, enthralled with butterflies during a shooting, or Carlota losing her temper in front of the Pope, are incredible.” Maximilian’s, the book shows, was a tragedy foretold. How come they didn’t realize what they were getting into? “Hubris, pride; The story of Maximilian and Charlotte follows the classic structure of failure and fall due to arrogance. It is clear that they must have seen what was going to happen. There were many red flags. But they were very ambitious, convinced that a destiny of greatness awaited them. He was also a dreamer, obsessed with his dynasty. He was in the line of succession to the Austrian empire, but his older brother did not trust him and displaced him. Maximilian, who was more liberal than Francis Joseph I liked, led a very boring life, having been commander of the Austrian Navy and viceroy of Lombardy-Veneto, in his fairy-tale castle of Miramar (in Trieste). . He was, he said, ‘like an over-the-top janitor.’ And when the plan arose to make him emperor of Mexico, he accepted.” Curiously, France and Austria had just come to blows over the Italian cause and Francis Joseph I had been humiliated at Solferino. “Yes, but this was something else, and the Austrian emperor always conceived the offer to his brother as something private and a company in which he tried not to get involved, but that he could give her some benefits without much cost. Napoleon III, for his part, who ended up abandoning him, sold the motorcycle well to Maximilian, presenting Mexico as a place full of resources and a great opportunity.

Maximilian receives the proposal to be the emperor of Mexico. Painting by Cesare Dell’Acqua.

The fact is that creating a new monarchy in itself, the historian points out, was not such a crazy idea back then, they had established themselves again in Greece, Sweden, Belgium, and it didn’t look bad. It is true that the conditions in Mexico were very different.

Shawcross admits feeling a certain sympathy for Maximiliano and Carlota, all while recognizing the destruction and pain they brought to the Mexicans. “They released the couple in the middle of a chaotic context, to force a monarchy, and then they let them fall. They are two very contradictory but very human characters. Certainly the result was bad despite his good intentions. We must not forget that they arrived within the framework of a brutal French invasion and that the impact of the imperial adventure in Mexico, which had a constitutional president, Juárez, and a democracy, was terrible.” Could the Maximilian option have worked in some way? “It is very unlikely, it is true that when they arrived there was some support for the initiative, from the conservatives and the Church, and the French troops were there, and the United States was going through the Civil War so its hands were tied and the Monroe Doctrine was suspended. But from the beginning the results were discouraging. Maximilian had to have backed down when he saw that the conditions were not what he had been promised. On the other hand, he never distanced himself from the invading force, and when Napoleon III withdrew his troops claiming that there was already peace, like Bush in Iraq, he and Carlota had not won the hearts of the Mexican people.

Visit of Franz Joseph I and Sissi to Miramar, the castle of Maximilian and Charlotte in Trieste. Painting from 1865 by Cesare Dell’Acqua.

The history of the French invasion (in principle hand in hand with Great Britain and Spain) and the establishment of Maximilian’s empire (purely the second after that of Agustín de Iturbide, from 1821 to 1823, when independence occurred) is full of notable episodes, including the legendary defense of Camarón (Camerone), the great founding moment of the epic of the French Foreign Legion, or Prim’s participation as commander of the Spanish expedition, which he withdrew in opposition to Napoleon III and Maximilian I, which led some to maintain that the Catalan soldier would have liked to have named himself emperor. “It is a very broad story, with many fringes and it was impossible to delve into everything,” laments Shawcross, who says that then the book would have had “500 more pages.” Among the unique characters that the historian points out, the little brother of Francisco José and Maximilian, Luis Victor, a homosexual who cross-dressed and who could have been king of Brazil. And the Prussian prince Félix Salm-Salm, a soldier of fortune who supported Maximilian and whose wife Ines, who was born in a circus, is said to have offered herself naked to one of the colonels who were guarding the emperor as a prisoner so that he could be freed.

His favorite moment of the adventure of Maximilian, who adopted traditional clothing and rode a horse with a wide hat and charro saddle, is the arrival of him and Carlota to Veracruz, when they see their kingdom for the first time. “They arrive with all the pomp and find the streets deserted and dusty. And the buzzards fly over them. Then they will have the great reception in Mexico City, but the first thing is like a premonition.” Can the execution of Maximilian be compared with the death of his nephew Rudolf, the heir to the Austrian empire, at Mayerling? “Mayerling’s thing is a suicide pact, and the other thing is an execution, they are very different things and contexts. But everything, like the murder of Sissi (who, by the way, hated each other with Carlota, whose dog the other’s dog killed, a topic worthy of the current gossip press) or that of Archduke Franz Ferdinand and his wife in Sarajevo, is part of the great tragedy of the Habsburgs. They were certainly not a happy family.”

The platoon that shot Maximilian I.

The historian is struck by the pathos of the execution of Maximilian, which was a very unusual act (Napoleon I was not executed, nor the president of the Confederation, Jefferson Davis, although it is true that the first emperor of Mexico, Iturbide, was also executed). Charlotte had previously left for Europe to seek help for her husband and her dying empire, especially Napoleon III. She suffered from mental health problems and gradually lost her mind, although she had moments of lucidity when she cried for her husband. They had no children and he apparently took an Indian lover in Cuernavaca.

The embalmed corpse of Maximilian I.

Maximiliano’s strange beard, was it usual? “It was more common than today and was considered very distinguished, today it gives it a hipster air. He did not agree to cut it even to escape from prison. Napoleon III, on the other hand, was very famous for his mustache, whose guides he waxed. If Édouard Manet’s painting of Maximilian’s execution shows him very whole before the discharge, the photo of his embalmed body is tremendous. “Manet’s painting has errors, Maximilian was not in the center but on the right from the point of view of the firing squad, and he was not wearing a hat, although the impression of serenity he gives is accurate. As for the photo of him dead, Maximilian was embalmed very poorly after his execution by doctors who treated his body with disdain, without any respect. Then his corpse was used to negotiate with Austria and he spent six months in Mexico City half decomposing until he was authorized to be sent to his country.

