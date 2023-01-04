Frequent use of social media may be reshaping the way teen brains develop, according to a new study.

Those who checked their platforms more often were more likely to be sensitive to general social rewards and punishments, according to the study published on Tuesday (3).

+ Facebook is accused of prioritizing target audience in job ads on the social network

“For young people who habitually check their social media, the brain is changing in a way that it is becoming increasingly sensitive to social feedback over time,” said lead study author Dr. Eva Telzer, an assistant professor of psychology and neuroscience at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. “And this is setting the stage for how the brain continues to develop into adulthood.”

Telzer and his team studied 169 sixth and seventh graders in rural North Carolina to determine how social media checking habits impacted their development.

Over a three-year period, the students — who were 12 or 13 when the research began — reported their social media behavior and underwent annual fMRI scans of their brains to see their neural responses to an on-screen display of social cues. positives and negatives. feedback, such as a happy or angry face.

During that time, students who reported checking their social media more regularly showed greater neural sensitivity in parts of the brain like the amygdala, Telzer said. Those who checked their social media less frequently saw less sensitivity in these areas on the fMRI.

It’s not clear whether the neural changes resulted in behavioral changes, such as increased anxiety or addictive behaviors, Telzer said.

It’s important not to worry too soon, she added. The study established a strong correlation between social media habits and greater sensitivity to feedback, but it can’t say for sure whether one is causing the other, she added.

Nor is it clear whether greater sensitivity to social consequences is a good or bad thing.

“Increased sensitivity could lead to later compulsive behaviors on social media, or it could reflect an adaptive neural shift that helps teens navigate their social worlds,” said Telzer.

Teenagers and social media

Social media is full of ways to get feedback from peers, whether it’s a like on a post or a critique of a mean comment, said Dr. Neha Chaudhary, chief medical officer at BeMe Health and a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School. Chaudhary was not involved in the study.

And adolescence is simultaneously a time of high social media use and critical brain development. Teenagers’ brains are undergoing the most development and reorganization second only to childhood, making them more susceptible to environmental influences, Telzer said.

As a child and adolescent psychologist, Chaudhary said she has always wondered about the role social media plays in development.

It’s possible that the study results point to social media changing teens’ brains, but it could also be that some of the students were already experiencing changes in their brain development that led to greater use of social media, Chaudhary said.

How to deal with the habit

Whether brain changes are the chicken or the egg in this case, there are steps caregivers can take to help teens be careful about their social media use.

“I strongly encourage people – especially teens – to take frequent breaks from using social media,” said Chaudhary.

Doing so can help young people connect more deeply personally, feel more present and “separated from the constant, often anxiety-inducing flow of information about the world and other people’s lives,” she said.

Chaudhary advised that families take a four-step approach to teens’ social media use: help them assess how they’re using it, ask how social media helps them, encourage them to identify the changes they want, and make a plan. to get there, she wrote in a 2021 story.

And even for young people who enjoy spending time online, there are ways to do so that don’t pose some of the potential risks that social media poses, he added.

“Perhaps it’s time to find those non-social media apps and digital experiences and rethink how much time you spend on platforms that aren’t leaving you feeling calm, refreshed and in a better mind,” said Chaudhary.