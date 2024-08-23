Tymon Smektała, the director of the Dying Light series for Techland, predicts that in the future more developers will focus on shorter games to be included among the expensive AAA blockbusters of hundreds of hours. The developer spoke to GamesIndustry.biz about it at the Gamescom in Cologne, currently underway, discussing the decision-making process that led Techland to develop Dying Light: The Beast with the game being announced during Opening Night Live this week. It was originally intended to be DLC for Dying Light 2, but plans changed after a major data breach last year exposed much of the story.

Will the players understand?

“We knew that our most loyal players, the ones who would be most interested, would probably see the leak, so the game would be ruined for them,” Smektała explained.

After a long meeting, it was decided to take some ideas from the DLC to make a new game. The idea was centered around the return of Kyle Cranethe protagonist of the first Dying Light, and the continuation of his story after a decade of torture and experiments that gave him bestial powers.

Dying Light: The Beast will be a more compact project

They chose not to call it Dying Light 3 to clearly distinguish it from the main series, where Techland has a different vision. Let’s say this is a bit of a passion project and is “definitely more compact” than a big-budget AAA game.

Comparing it to a double espressothe developer said an enlightening sentence: “It may not be as big as an American, but there’s as much water, just more substance, which is what really matters.”

Basically he confessed to us that AAA games are often watered down experiencesto artificially increase the playing time. We hadn’t noticed…

In any case, according to him the future of video games is made of shorter projects that are interspersed with the bigger AAA ones. This is for various reasons: “The first is the player’s perspective. I understand that many players are fascinated by the number of hours that a game offers. But then, as we get older, as the world around us becomes more and more frenetic and we have many more things to distract us, it’s increasingly difficult to find 50-100 hours to complete a gameRight?”

Assassin’s Creed Origins and Odyssey, in particular, made him understand the situation, being so long that he couldn’t finish them after 100 hours. Then, he explained that Dying Light: The Beast is designed to last around 20 hoursa time he considers the “ideal meeting point between too short and too long.”

“From a developer perspective, some of the issues the industry is facing right now are that games are getting bigger and bigger,” he continued. “They have bigger budgets, they take longer to produce. You have 500 people working on a game for five years, and at the end of the day it might not be successful.” So projects like that They’re quicker to make, cost less, and are likely to appeal to gamers: “It allows you to have shorter development cycles and try different things.” Hopefully that’s the case and that players will understand.