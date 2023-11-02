The Fondo For.Te. Continuous Training Forum is back: in the 2nd edition focus on investments for the growth of companies and workers

From the second edition of Forum on Continuing Educationorganized by For.Te. Fund in collaboration with 24Ore Events, crucial reflections emerge on central themes such as the challenges and prospects of continuous training, the usability of skills in modern labor markets and the link between training and employment. The Forum launched a unanimous appeal to increase investments and simplify skills acquisition processes, recognizing training as a fundamental investment for the sustainable development of companies and workers.

“Continuous training is not a cost, but an investment, an investment in ourselves, in our collaborators and in our companiese,” he underlined Paolo ArenaPresident of For.Te. Fundwho in his final speech highlighted how interprofessional funds should be considered “brains” and not simple “resource providers”.

The “continuous training” today represents a tool shared by employers and workers. And it is based on the recognition of the growing value in the labor market, of the search for professionalism, attitudes, skills and competences. And not only. It can develop “intangible” elements such as potential, talent, confidence, creativity, adaptability and the ability to achieve goals. What, in jargon, are defined as “soft skills”. “A training“, second Arena“focused on professional needs and effectiveness, rather than on formal requirements”.

The Second Forum on continuing education confirmed the path already started last year by Strong. and saw the Fund at the center of the debate on continuous training in Italy and its link, now increasingly essential, with modern labor markets. A meeting opportunity, full of updates, contributions and interpretations, in which experts, companies, social partners and institutions discussed crucial issues, focusing on continuous training and skills, essential factors for successfully tackling current challenges and futures linked to employability, the competitiveness of companies and the development of the country. This second edition took place under the patronage of European Parliamentin the European Year of Skills, promoted by the European Commission.

The framework of the Forum Strong. returns a clear photograph. In recent years, we have witnessed a shortage of adequately trained and competent workers in all sectors and one worker in two does not have the skills required by companies. Although our country’s economy is in trouble and the labor market is resisting (unemployment has fallen to 7.3% and employment has risen to 61.5% – Istat data last month of August) there remain elements of strong critical issues. Critical issues which are represented above all by the anchor low female participation in the world of work.

The 43% of women are inactive and the younger population has difficulty integrating into working contexts. In 2022, young people who do not study and do not work, the so-called Neet, are almost a fifth of the youth population between 15 and 29 years old (around 1.7 million young people). A rate 7 points higher than the European average. Even in the context of a broad European comparison in relation to the effective use of training activities by companies and the participation of workers in training, the Forum highlights how far our country is still, although with some signs of improvement, from the best levels recorded in Europe.

From the data Eurostat, Italy reports a participation rate in training activities that is 2.3 percentage points lower than the European average. Sweden is the country with the highest percentage 36.2% and Italy with the 9.6% is more than 26 percentage points away from this best practice. A share that places us below the European average value of 11.9% and which keeps our country still in a very backward position in comparison between member states, occupying nineteenth place.

This situation is determined above all by the too low levels of basic skills and qualifications of the adult population, particularly in the higher age groups. In this context, training is increasingly central. It is therefore crucial to adapt workers’ skills to remain competitive, with targeted, personalized training that combines well with the “enabling technologies”.

THE Interprofessional funds, thanks to constant collaboration with companies and training institutions, are today more than ever an increasingly central subject in the quality training process. Since their birth, twenty years ago, the Funds have been able to express great dynamism, thanks to flexible training strategies that are adaptable to the needs of work and people, promoting equity and inclusion. That dynamism that characterized the entire activity of Strong.particularly in this last year, can be found not only in the numbers, but also in the projects and in the growing and continuous participation of the companies that join the Fund, for the professional growth of workers, the most important asset of every company.

The growth of Strong. it also and above all lies in its ability to react to major changes by transforming them into a new driving force to create, aggregate, plan and make innovative resources and projects available to companies and workers. In 2022 Strong. has made available to participating companies and workers a catalog of training interventions that can be delivered in asynchronous distance mode, thanks to the agreement stipulated with Amicucci training – Skilla.

Always in terms of innovation Strong.in collaboration with IQC (Italian Quality Company), has implemented the certification of the skills acquired at the end of the training courses financed by the Fund itself, through the issue of “open badges” or “competence badges”, respectively. With beyond 134 thousand participating companies And 1.4 million workers, the Fund ranks among the top in the national panorama of interprofessional funds for continuous training. In the two-year period 2022/23 it has allocated to finance the training of companies approximately 150 million of Euro. From 2005 to August 31 of this year Strong. has delivered more 850 million of euros to train more than four million workers, for a total of teaching hours provided, exceeding 8 million.

