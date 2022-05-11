Applications for membership in days, signature in two weeks But the process will be closed only after ratification by the 30 Parliaments

Sent to Brussels. Land requests for NATO membership from Sweden and Finland could arrive in days and the Alliance will not wait for the Madrid summit at the end of June to give its green light. The signing of the Access Protocol will come much earlier, “within two weeks of the request,” assures a NATO source. Potentially, therefore, by the end of May.

There is the will to accelerate because then another key step will be needed: the protocol will be ratified by the parliaments of the 30 member states, a path that normally lasts from 6 to 12 months, even if this time there is a commitment to ensure a preferential lane. During this period, in fact, Sweden and Finland will not yet be full members of NATO and therefore will not have the full protection guaranteed by Article 5. An element that is a source of concern because there is the fear of acts or provocations by part of Russia. But the representatives of the two governments will be able to attend all meetings (including the Madrid summit) as “guests” and will have access to confidential information. “There is already a deep level of cooperation between us – explains a NATO official – because today their security is very important for the Alliance and therefore we are ready to assist them”.

Helsinki is practically ready: yesterday there was the ok from the Defense Committee of the parliament and tomorrow the president Sauli Niinisto should speak. In Sweden, Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist has announced that he is in favor of joining NATO, but his party (Social Democrat) is expected to speak on Sunday. Just over the weekend, in Berlin, foreign ministers will meet for an informal summit. If the requests for membership arrive in time, the summit could already give a first green light. Meanwhile, the British Johnson will visit the two countries today.

Unlike the European Union, the path to access NATO is much faster and can vary from country to country. The request must be submitted in a letter. Once received, the North Atlantic Council will meet, which will have to decide whether to accept the applications and establish the requests to be presented to aspiring members. The Council will be able to deliberate in any format, including at the level of ambassadors. At that point, the so-called accession negotiations will begin which – they foresee in the NATO headquarters – will last only one day. In essence, Sweden and Finland will have to provide reassurance on the obligations arising from their entry into the club: a commitment to comply with Article 5, to bear the costs and to comply with safety standards.

At the end of the negotiations, NATO will produce a report that it will send to all allies, while the aspiring members will have to write a letter – signed by the foreign ministers – in which they promise to accept the obligations of membership. The North Atlantic Council will then sign the Access Protocol, which usually happens in a ceremony. From the presentation of the application to the signature, in in the case of Sweden and Finland, it could take less than two weeks. The two countries will thus acquire the status of “guest” and will be able to participate in NATO meetings, having access to all information, but without the right to vote. “We are quite confident that Sweden and Finland will respect the standards required by membership – says a NATO official – from a political, legal and military point of view”. Moreover, cooperation with the two states is “on a daily basis” and has definitely strengthened after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

From NATO they explain that it would be easier to manage the two questions at the same time, given that the access protocol will have to be ratified in all 30 national parliaments. It will take a few months, but NATO can do very little about this because the timing depends on the individual states. At the end of this process, the two countries will in turn have to ratify the protocol and deposit it with the State Department in Washington. From that moment on, they will be full members and will be fully entitled to the security guarantees provided for in article 5.