In the Sverdlovsk region, the police promised to pay one million rubles for information about the wanted cell attendant Siluan, suspected of murders. It is reported by Interfax…

Under the photo of the cell attendant posted on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, it is indicated that he was hiding under the names of Osipov, Kuznetsov and Khramov. A twice convicted man is charged with murder, robbery and illegal arms trafficking.

Earlier, in search of Siluan, riot policemen came to the Sredneuralsky nunnery, where a cell attendant served. He killed three people in the late 1990s, according to police. The accomplices of the cell attendant were sentenced back in 2001, and for a long time he managed to hide from the investigation, changing his names and place of residence.

Fifty security officials took part in the storming of the monastery of the disgraced schema-abbot Sergius (Nikolai Romanov), but they failed to find the cell attendant.

On December 29 last year, special forces detained Schema-monk Sergius himself. The reason was a video posted on YouTube in which Sergius calls on his supporters to “die for Russia.” A criminal case was initiated against the schema-abbot of arbitrariness, insult to religious feelings and inclinations to suicide. The ecclesiastical court ruled to excommunicate him.