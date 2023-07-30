According to a report published by the French feminist organization En avant toute(s), life is especially harrowing for survivors of sexual abuse and gender-based violence in French overseas territories such as Martinique, Mayotte and Guadeloupe. The subject is taboo and victims are often so isolated that many do not speak up.

Yassimina Moumini speaks daily with women who have fled violent partners. As the coordinator of a women’s center in Mayotte, a French overseas territory northwest of Madagascar, her job is to help them.

On a sunny July morning, he tells how he welcomed 23-year-old Fiona*. “She knocked on our doors because she had no money to feed her two young children after leaving her husband, who she had beaten,” she explains. “She only had three euros in her pocket. She is very brave.”

Unfortunately, cases like Fiona’s are far from isolated. Women from the French overseas territories are much more likely to experience domestic violence than those from mainland France. In Martinique and Guadeloupe, for example, one in five women suffers domestic abuse, compared to one in ten in mainland France.

According to a report by the French feminist organization En avant tout(e)s (which means “full steam” or “forward” in Spanish) published on July 11, there are many factors that explain this disparity. Poverty, geographic isolation, cultural norms, and family pressures play a role.

“Silence Prevails”

Although it is difficult to paint a full picture of violence against women in each of the 11 French overseas territories, for members of En avant tout(e)s, the problem is greatly underestimated. His report has exposed common underlying obstacles preventing women from speaking up, from French Polynesia in the southeastern Pacific Ocean to Mayotte in the Indian Ocean.

All the overseas territories are geographically isolated and have a high population density”, explains Aurélie Garnier-Brun, Director of Development and Sponsorship of En avant tout(e)s. “Insularity can create a strong feeling of belonging.” “Insularity can create a strong sense of interconnectedness [es decir, familiaridad dentro de las comunidades], which in turn can give a person the feeling that they are being watched by their community,” says Garnier-Brun. “As a result, that will prevent them from speaking up. So silence prevails.”

Cultural norms and family pressures clearly contribute to the silence that Garnier-Brun refers to. The right of consent may conflict with common law in some territories, which may be a risk factor for women facing violence. In New Caledonia, for example, “certain tribes [indígenas] Kanak have traditions that oblige victims of violence to apologize to their attackers,” says Garnier-Brun.

A survivor’s journey

Geographical restrictions are also to blame. Living on a volcanic island, archipelago, or heavily forested territory like French Guiana can make it difficult to access legal institutions or support structures. In Mayotte, where barges and taxis are the most common modes of transportation, it is easy to discourage victims from leaving an abusive home for financial reasons.

And even once they’ve fled, complications persist. “A mother of five children, two of them in middle school age, faced many obstacles to keep her children in school after being taken in at our emergency shelter,” explains Moumini, from the women’s centre. of Mayotte.

As the woman had left her home, “she no longer resided in her municipality and there were no buses between the center and the secondary school, so she had to find a solution. She had to pay for a taxi or hitchhike to transport her children, But that quickly got complicated. She didn’t have the means to pay for a taxi every day, but it was essential to prevent her children from dropping out of school or going back to the town where her attacker lives.”

Like many grassroots organizations, the Mayotte women’s center where Moumini works tries to help these women. They offer accommodation, legal assistance and psychological support. “We want to give them the means to rebuild their lives,” she explains. “We want them to know that they are not alone and that they can have a better life.”

fill in the gaps

Despite their goodwill, local organizations are running out of steam. Although more and more women need their services, their means are insufficient. “In order for organizations to do their job well, they need more financial resources. That’s the crux of the matter,” Garnier-Brun insists. “More money would allow them to hire more staff, develop prevention programs and increase their impact. Right now, many organizations rely on donations and volunteers, which is not enough to meet the demand for their services.”

Some overseas territories also lack adequately trained professionals to deal with gender-based violence and sexual abuse. “There are not enough social workers and psychologists to fill the number of vacancies in French Guiana,” says Audrey Buguellou, coordinator of the program on violence against women created by The tree fromager, a feminist NGO based in Cayenne, the capital of the territory. “For some university majors, young people have to go study in mainland France, and they don’t necessarily want to go home right away,” she explains.

Organizations also want to intensify prevention work. For a year now, Buguellou has been carrying out awareness campaigns in the indigenous communities of French Guiana, which can only be accessed by plane or canoe. “When you talk about domestic violence in these communities and you come from mainland France, it’s difficult to be welcomed,” she explains. “In general, we let people come to us to lift the veil on these taboos in a kind and non-stigmatizing way. It’s a long-term job, but essential to change mindsets.”

*Name has been changed to protect the confidentiality of the victims.

*Article adapted from its original in French