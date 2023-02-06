5 areas considered difficult to approve would be withdrawn in a 1st moment; in the House, text should receive avalanche of amendments

The federal government is considering presenting a reduced version of the tax reform to speed up its approval. 5 themes would be removed from the text, which would remain unchanged, and could create obstacles in the discussion. They are: Simples Nacional, health, education, public transport and real estate development.

The idea is to use the text of the PEC 45 or da PEC 110. And leave these themes for a 2nd or 3rd moment. In this configuration, the government says that the reform could be approved in the 1st semester.

The President’s Surroundings Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) has said that without these 5 areas, 80% of the reform would be ready. Little resistance would remain, either from the popular lobby, in the case of health, education and transport, or from the organized lobby, in the case of Simples and incorporations.

The government shows results for the market, despite the critical discourse that Lula has adopted. This reform, they estimate, could help the country to grow in the coming years. It would reduce bureaucracy and improve the business environment by providing more legal certainty.

The government’s top negotiators are the vice president, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad (PT). The idea is to start the discussion after Carnival.

The proposal should be presented by Alckmin to deputies and senators on Tuesday (7.Feb.2023). He will have a lunch with congressmen organized by the FPE (Parliamentary Front for Entrepreneurship).

OBSTACLES IN THE CHAMBER

Surroundings of the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), has said that there are two issues pending before the reform: the government needs to set up its base and the discussion on the recomposition of ICMS in the States.

In 2022, Congress approved a ceiling of 17% on the collection of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuel, electricity, public transport and telecommunications. State governments say they have lost revenue and want federal compensation.

The message is that it would be hard for anything to get through before these two issues are addressed. The base, they say, has not yet shown its face nor how willing it is to fight for the current government.

In addition, Lira has said that he will not be able to prevent deputies from trying to approve amendments to the text. It is in the nature of legislative work to try to leave a mark on new rules.

Thus, the understanding is that the government would hardly be able to approve the measure before the end of the 1st semester. As a comparison, they cite the Social Security reform, approved in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The text was presented on February 20, 2019 and approved on November 19 of the same year. The deadline for the tax is considered similar.