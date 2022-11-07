For some time now she had been battling a cancer that gave her no escape

Farewell to Mimi Parker, historical musician of Low. The woman died at the age of 55, due to a neoplasm that gave her no escape. Some time ago the diagnosis and then the attempt to win that monster. The announcement of the death of the woman, well known in the world of entertainment, was made by her husband, a lifelong companion, Alan Sparhawk.

In December 2020 Mimi Parker had received a diagnosis of one ovarian cancer. Since then, the Low musician and singer had tried to bravely face the disease. Unfortunately, she didn’t make it: Alan Sparjawk, in a short post on Twitter, announced her death: they had known each other since elementary school.

Friends, it’s hard to express the universe and reduce it to a short message, but Mimi died last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours. Keep her name in her heart. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is really the most important thing.

Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker had founded, together with Jon Nichols, a band that has achieved great success. THE Low they were formed by Alan, vocals and electric guitar, Mimi, vocals and drums, John, on bass. Always together, even after the diagnosis arrived in December 2020.

It was Mimi Parker herself who had announced the diagnosis. Since that day she has undergone operations and therapies, but recently her health conditions had worsened. The Low had canceled several tour dates, hoping the artist could better cope with the treatment.

Mimi Parker, goodbye to the Low artist

These have been difficult days, but your love has sustained us and will continue to help us recover from this bad time.

These are the words, only last month, by Alan Sparhawk, in an attempt to reassure fans about the health conditions of his wife Mimi, who died at the age of 55.