For several years already, one of the most lucrative sectors that exist is the technological one. This is obviously the result of growth and the importance that all technology has obtained in our lives and day by day, but the truth is that not everyone dedicated to it becomes rich.

To reach the highest There is a lot of work, sacrifice and effort, in addition to a blow of luck and know how to be attentive As the needs of users vary and evolve to know what will be the next great product or technological service that will revolutionize the world.

A lot of years ago, Steve Jobs, founder of Apple had the vision of how smartphones should be and what they should offer to users, and some time later, the iPhone are the referent phone of the sector, one of the best selling (despite its high price) and one of the few reasons why Apple is considered leader of the sector.

The case of Sam Altman, one of the co -founders and current CEO of Openai, is similar, but in his case the bet was for artificial intelligence and although his chatgpt was not the first to launch, he is undoubtedly the most popular of this new “Age era.”

But these two magnates did not have to be the most intelligent or visionary people, who also, to get to where they have reached, but curiously Both share the same philosophy and behavior that for some people could be a negative custom, but that has brought them to success.

The habit that Steve Jobs and Sam Altman share

The first to tell it was Steve Jobs during an interview with the Historical Association of the Santa Clara Valley in 1994, and a few months ago Altman in a conversation with Bill Gates in the podcast ‘Unconfuse’ repeated me that this habit had taken him where he is.

For both, a large part of their success is because both They always say what they want, It may seem simple, but following this unbroken principle and without fear of rejection opens a lot of doors. “Ask what you want. Normally you will not get it, often the rejection will be painful. But when this works, it works surprisingly well ” Altman had.

Apparently this is the advice that most frequently gives, and ensures that Many people end up trapped by dedicating their time to activities that they do not enjoy for not asking for what they really want.

The fear of rejection is normal, but in this life nobody will give you anything gifted, much less if you do not ask, so if you want to prosper you must put aside shame and fears and start asking what you want, since To ask you do not lose anything and you have everything to win.