According to the British newspaper “The Sun”, scientists analyzed more than 28,000 brain scans from the UK Biobank.

Participants completed the surveys twice, once between 2006 and 2010, and again between 2012 and 2013, during which participants underwent MRI scans.

The researchers found that compared to people who had never smoked, participants who smoked daily had brain volumes 0.4 cubic inches smaller.

This difference included a decrease of 0.3 cubic inches in gray matter, which plays an important role in memory and emotion, and 0.1 decrease in white matter, which facilitates information transmission.

For each year in which the participants smoked one full pack of cigarettes per day, gray matter volume decreased by an average of 0.01 cubic inches.

Cerebral atrophy occurs over time with age.

Symptoms include confusion, memory loss, blurred vision, muscle weakness, and loss of coordination.