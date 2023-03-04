The only way to defeat the disease, Massimo Ambrosini explained, is research: the moving appeal of the former AC Milan player

It is a painful and desperate announcement what Massimo Ambrosini, a former Milan footballer, did it through his social channels. His son Alessandro suffers from Type 1 diabetes and that of the footballer is an appeal to everyone to support medical and scientific research, the only way to hope to defeat this disease which is still incurable today.

Credit: massimoambrosini – Instagram

The former AC Milan midfielder, now a technical commentator for Daznhas decided to open up to his followers and tell the drama that his family has been living for six months now.

Alexanderhis youngest son, has in fact discovered that he suffers from type 1 diabetes, a potentially lethal disease and for which there is still no cure.

Credit: massimoambrosini – Instagram

The former footballer decided to take the field again, running the Milan marathonto support the Italian Diabetes Foundation.

The only way to defeat this disease, he explained, is in fact to find an effective cure. And an effective cure will only be found with the medical and scientific research.

Massimo Ambrosini’s announcement

Together with Massimo Ambrosini, they will be there to run the marathon relay Alessandro Costacurta, Andriy Shevchenko And Nelson Dida.

Below the moving words of the footballer:

Hello everyone, for six months my life and that of my family have been literally turned upside down by the illness of our youngest son. Alessandro was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, which is an autoimmune, chronic, degenerative disease. And that even if you don’t see it, it can have very serious consequences.

We are constantly forced to monitor his blood sugar and inject insulin several times a day, every day. At present, type 1 diabetes is an incurable disease, but there is hope. But this hope passes only and exclusively through scientific research.

Credit: massimoambrosini – Instagram