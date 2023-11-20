Jannik Sinner may have lost the Turin final to Nole Djokovic, but he won the audience challenge by a landslide with a fabulous 29.3 percent share and 5 million, 493 thousand viewers to which Sky’s figure must also be added. And here we are talking about 1 million 193 thousand average viewers, with 2 million 278 thousand unique contacts and a 6.4% share, second best match ever on Sky after the Berrettini-Djokovic Wimbledon final. The aggregate data of Jannik-Nole, 6 million 686 thousand viewers, therefore becomes the most watched match in the history of Italian television in an era in which obviously the offer is at least quantitatively much richer.