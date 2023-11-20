The Turin final on Rai Uno reached a 29.3% share. And now there’s the Davis Cup…
Jannik Sinner may have lost the Turin final to Nole Djokovic, but he won the audience challenge by a landslide with a fabulous 29.3 percent share and 5 million, 493 thousand viewers to which Sky’s figure must also be added. And here we are talking about 1 million 193 thousand average viewers, with 2 million 278 thousand unique contacts and a 6.4% share, second best match ever on Sky after the Berrettini-Djokovic Wimbledon final. The aggregate data of Jannik-Nole, 6 million 686 thousand viewers, therefore becomes the most watched match in the history of Italian television in an era in which obviously the offer is at least quantitatively much richer.
comparisons
—
The national football team, just to give an idea, is not too far away: on Friday the match against North Macedonia was seen by 7 million and 33 thousand spectators with a share of 33 percent. And now there is the final test, or rather the Davis finals which begin on Thursday. More records in sight?
